MANCHESTER — Planning Board and other town officials have recently focused on the parking needs of Cell Signaling Technology, in advance of planned construction of the biotechnology company’s expansion into in Manchester-by-the-Sea.
But some in town have been asking exactly what kind of work does the Danvers-based biotechnology firm engage in?
One thing that’s known is several hundred employees are slated to do what they do in Manchester.
Craig Thompson, Cell Signaling Technology’s chief global operations officer, said his company provides the tools — antibodies and reagents — that lead scientists and academics to better understand how the body works.
“It is through this understanding that leads to better therapeutics so we can understand the underlying cause of diseases,” he said. The company’s objectives, he said, include an emphasis on developing “personalized medicine.”
“Our products help fashion the plan,” said Thompson. “We enable scientists to better understand how cells communicate with each other and how they communicate information inside the cell,” he said. “What makes us unique is the quality of our products and the validation that goes into developing our products.”
Thompson said Cell Signaling Technology develops and manufactures all of the products it sells.
“We are very rigorous in our testing,” he said. “We don’t sell a product until we know how it works. We develop the tools that allow scientists to better understand the biology that leads to better therapeutics and better human health.”
Cell Signaling Technology, founded in 1999, has campuses on Trask Lane in Danvers and Tozer Road in Beverly. The Danvers site is corporate headquarters and has research and development functions, while the Beverly site is primarily a manufacturing facility, according to Thompson.
Thompson said the company has made a “commitment to behaving in a socially and environmentally manner,” pointing to its donations, scholarships, and sponsorships of science fairs and internships.
In addition, the company’s employee volunteer program logged approximately 5,700 hours of community service from 2018 to ‘21.
“We put our money where our mouth is,” he said. “We have for years had a strong outreach and donation effort.”
According to the company website, cellsignal.com, a Cell Systems’ product is cited in a scientific research paper dozens of times every day. In addition, the company says its more than 10,000 products used to fight diseases in such areas as oncology, immunology and inflammation, neurodegenerative diseases and diabetes and metabolic disorders.
The biotechnology company last year purchased 50 acres off Atwater Avenue, already home to the 10-acre Manchester Athletic Club campus, woodlands and an abandoned quarry. The parcel is close to Gentlees Road, Atwater Avenue, School Street and Route 128.
Cell Signaling Technology’s preliminary site plans for its 50-acre property call for “campus for the future” in the old rock quarry in the town’s “Limited Commercial District” (LCD) off Atwater Avenue. The plan, company officials said, would “heal a blighted property and come close to a net-zero carbon building and site.”
The main part of the proposed campus would be located behind the MAC and just east of the Brady Industrial Park, according to company officials.
If approved, the company would break ground in July 2024 to build the first of two research and development laboratories, which would house 223 employees.
The second laboratory and an expansion to the garage would be built sometime in the future. That lab, the documents indicate, would house 237 more employees. A lobby would connect the two buildings and a walkway would connect the garage to the first lab.
