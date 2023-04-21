In March 2022, Mayor Greg Verga told the City Council he would like to turn surplus city land into deed-restricted affordable housing built by a nonprofit or a developer, as he heard of the need for such housing on the campaign trail in 2021.
Now, he says the rocky, wooded 3-acre city-owned parcel at 100 Gloucester Ave. might just fit the bill in making a small dent in the city’s affordable housing needs. Essex County Habitat for Humanity responded to a Request for Interest on March 28, proposing to build 10 homes in five duplexes there.
The parcel is long, and narrow. It is located toward the end of Gloucester Avenue, adjacent to the Route 128 Extension, opposite a residential neighborhood. The manufacturing company Bomco sits to the east of the parcel on the other side of a ravine carrying the tracks for the MBTA’s Rockport commuter rail line.
The mayor said Thursday the project is in its early stages.
“There is not going to be a groundbreaking anytime soon,” Verga said. “This is the very early stages to see if it’s feasible.”
Essex County Habitat for Humanity is a Danvers-based nonprofit dedicated to creating homeownership opportunities on the North Shore and in the Merrimack Valley, according to its letter to the mayor. It has rehabbed or built 160 homes since it was founded in 1985.
The organization is building seven homes in Salisbury, 10 in Hamilton, two in Lawrence, and has two in Haverhill in the permitting process. In the past year, it has completed homes in Andover, Lynn, Wenham and Peabody.
In Gloucester, the group is proposing 10 owner-occupied affordable homes for eligible families earning up to 60% of the Area Median Income.
Verga said the housing would be a fit for teachers, firefighters or police officers who want to remain in Gloucester.
Over the past year, the city Community Development Department has looked at various city-owned properties that could be turned into affordable housing. Parcels in West Gloucester off Concord Street lacked water and sewer lines.
Verga said Gloucester Avenue has municipal utilities in the street.
He said his criteria for the development are it must fit into the neighborhood, meaning no high-rises, and it must be owner-occupied. Existing trees on the lot would be preserved to the extent possible.
Habitat is proposing five buildings; three duplexes of three-bedrooms units would make up six homes, and two duplexes consisting of two-bedroom units would make up the other four homes, according to the response letter to the mayor from Meegan O’Neil, executive director of Essex County Habitat for Humanity.
“This plan is contingent upon further exploration of needed site-work,” O’Neil wrote, “and water and sewer brought to the site, with service connections provided by the city. No gas needs are anticipated, as all current Habitat new construction is 100% electric and solar-ready.”
Habitat would be responsible for design, permitting, construction and sale of the homes. It also would complete requirements with the state Department of Housing and Community Development to have these homes listed with the state’s Subsidized Housing Inventory.
Verga said in an email to councilors: “An added benefit to a project in this area would be the improvements that will be done to the neighborhood regarding water/sewer and drainage which is currently challenged.”
He also told councilors he was sharing the information with them “to hopefully fight fiction with facts” given what he said was the spread of misinformation about the scope of the project. Some in the neighborhood have posted on Facebook they felt blindsided by it, and are concerned about the loss of the woods.
“I understand their frustration that they didn’t know about it, but it’s like, there was nothing to talk about until we got to the stage of, ‘All right, this sounds like something we can send out there to see where the interest is,’” Verga told the Times. “There have been two public site visits and a follow-up meeting with the ward councilor,” Verga said. He said Ward 3 Councilor Frank Margiotta has another meeting scheduled for Monday.
“Obviously it’s a change to the neighborhood,” Verga said. “It’s duplexes that match what’s in the rest of the neighborhood and I want to make sure that as much of the trees, the tree line can remain to make it have the least impact.”
