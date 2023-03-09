SALEM – Affordable housing initiatives will take center stage at Salem State University on Tuesday, March 14, as U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Salem, plans to host a forum discussing challenges and solutions surrounding the current crisis.
The forum will take place at Salem State’s Sophia Gordon Center for Creative and Performing Arts from 9 to 11 a.m.
The forum will feature two panel discussions with government officials, lenders and housing organizations.
The first panel will focus on federal perspectives and the second will focus on the affordable housing crisis through the lens of state and local policies. Moulton is scheduled to give remarks.
To RSVP and for more information, you may email or call Michael Suchecki at Michael.Suchecki@mail.house.gov or 978-877-0555.