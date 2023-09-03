Amid an outcry by some Main Street businesses about National Grid's gas main work making it hard for customers to patronize their shops and restaurants, the utility hit the pause button on construction in mid-June.
But National Grid and subcontractor crews who had been working on Main Street since January, and who had been demobilized this summer to give businesses a reprieve during Gloucester's 400th anniversary year, should be back at it after Labor Day with an anticipated finish date in mid-October.
“National Grid will resume its work on Main Street to replace the gas main starting September 5th,” says a post by Innovate Gloucester on the City of Gloucester Facebook page.
Affected properties will include:
• 1 to 322 Main St.
• 164 Prospect St.
• 5 Center St.
• 3 Duncan St.
The work is anticipated to wrap up on Oct. 20.
You can visit ngrid.com/mainline to see a YouTube video explaining the gas main replacement process. Another video explaining the replacement of the service pipe to customer homes is available at ngrid.com/serviceline.
The city is also offering small businesses an opportunity to become more energy efficient. City officials, partners, and volunteers will be canvassing small businesses with the local National Grid vendor, Energy Source, from Sept. 12 to 14 to schedule an optional, no-cost, no-obligation energy assessment. Assessments may be scheduled in advance by calling 888-490-7555.