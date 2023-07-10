National Grid has agreed to pay $5.38 million to state and federal natural resource trustees to resolve claims over damages from hazardous chemicals from coal tar released at the former Gloucester Gas Light Co.’s waterfront manufactured gas plant, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Friday, July 7.
Much of the settlement, $5.3 million, will go to compensate the public for natural resource injuries to Gloucester Harbor. State and federal trustees seek to work with the public to identify one or more natural resource restoration projects.
The remaining $80,000 will reimburse federal and state trustees for damage assessment costs, according to a Justice Department statement. National Grid previously paid about $475,000 to reimburse federal and state trustees for prior damage assessment costs at the site.
“Today’s settlement reflects National Grid’s commitment to protecting the environment and to addressing the historical impacts of its legacy companies, including Gloucester Gas Light Co.,” said National Grid in a statement to the Times. “This settlement is the result of a cooperative effort by National Grid and federal and state agencies that will benefit other environmental projects in the area.”
The trustees include the U.S. Department of the Interior, through the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service; the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration; and the Secretary of the Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs.
“This settlement will provide the funding for federal and state agencies that serve as the public’s trustees for natural resources to undertake critical habitat restoration work in the coastal area impacted by National Grid’s plant,” said Todd Kim, assistant attorney general for the U.S. Department of Justice, Environmental and Natural Resources Division, in a statement.
Hazardous chemicals released by the former manufactured gas plant, which operated from 1854 to 1952, contaminated soil, groundwater and sediment in Gloucester Harbor, injuring its national resources, the settlement announcement said.
“This settlement is an important step toward addressing years of pollution in Gloucester Harbor that injured the community’s natural resources,” said Carrie Selberg Robinson, director for habitat conservation for fisheries at NOAA, in the statement. “We look forward to working with the other trustees to restore habitat that will support Gloucester well into the future.”
National Grid, working with the state Department of Environmental Protection, undertook an extensive $32 million cleanup of the Harbor Loop area from 2015 to 2017, after more than a decade of planning.
“I’m glad that America has finally caught up with cleaning up the environment,” Mayor Greg Verga said Friday after being notified of the settlement.
Verga said it was “eye-opening” that activity that occurred decades and centuries ago “can still have this long-lasting impact.” He said he was hopeful the settlement will be put to good use and make a difference.
He said he was offered to be briefed by officials involved.
“The commonwealth and its trustee partners will ensure that stakeholders and officials in Gloucester will be active participants in the process to utilize these funds for restorative environmental projects,” said Secretary Rebecca Tepper of the Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs.
Between 1854 and 1952, Gloucester Gas Light Co. transformed coal and oil into gas, yielding tar, sludge and oil as byproducts. After production at the plant, located in the vicinity of Harbor Loop and Rogers Street along the Inner Harbor, ceased in the early 1950s, ownership changed to the North Shore Gas Company, a predecessor of the current owner, National Grid.
Under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act, those that have disposed of hazardous substances at a site are liable for damage, injury to, destruction of, or loss of natural resources, the press release states.
State law also allows Massachusetts a similar right to recover damages for injuries to national resources. The trustees determined the hazardous substances released from the gas plant contaminated waters and sediments in Gloucester Harbor, injuring natural resources that serve as habitats for fish and wildlife species. National Grid is remediating those contaminants under state law, according to the statement.
Councilor at-Large Tony Gross, a former longtime member of the city’s Waterways Board, estimates National Grid has spent much more than the $5.3 million settlement on the cleanup and remediation of the Harbor Loop area.
According to National Grid, in 2005, the company undertook a multi-year environmental investigation of the contamination from the plant, culminating in the $32 million, 2015-2017 remediation project that “included dredging of manufactured gas-related impacts from a 7-acre portion of Gloucester Harbor, removal of contaminated soil, rebuilding of old seawalls and docks to facilitate the project, and installation of a coal tar recovery system.”
Gross said this latest settlement money would be most effective if put toward the city’s plan to construct a secondary sewage treatment facility at its Water Pollution Control Facility on Essex Avenue. The city has entered into a consent decree with state and federal environmental regulators and the Department of Justice for the project, which could cost upwards of $150 million.
