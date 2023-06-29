ROCKPORT — Something unusual is taking place in a new art gallery at 11 Main St.
Those entering the Sidoti Gallery of Fine Art may want to do more than just view art. Some — painters who come from throughout the North Shore — want to make art where their teacher, owner Rosalie Sidoti, is eager to share her expertise.
An award-winning artist, Sidoti, of Ipswich and a former long-time resident of Cape Ann, is eager to share all things art.
“I have realized a long-time dream to own a gallery in this particular area,” she said. “Rockport always held a special place in my heart.”
The gallery is a place for art enthusiasts and collectors to view and enjoy two rooms brimming with more than 100 paintings by Sidoti and the many other artists, historic and current, who are represented. The “wall of masters” in the main gallery showcases the historic masters of Cape Ann, many of whom were founders of the historic Rockport Art Association & Museum, which is across the street.
The gallery also offers hand-painted frameable cards, among other gifts. In addition to the main gallery in front, the Iacono Gallery in back displays works in a variety of mediums that may introduce visitors to artists which they might not otherwise encounter.
On Thursdays, Sidoti opens her gallery for classes for all levels of experience with the idea of supporting the art community in Rockport and promoting the visual arts.
John Miceli of Rockport is among the painters, having first met Sidoti a few years back when she was an instructor at a veterans’ art class at the Rockport Art Association. Miceli said Sidoti’s generosity of time and talent made him eager to attend these new classes.
“I had volunteered for that program devoted to local veterans, and it was such a joy for me to give back,” said Sidoti. “My late husband, Jim Iacono, was a Marine and I felt if I could give anything back, I would certainly do so.”
Sidoti added that George Iacono and his family were instrumental in helping her realize this dream.
“I poured all my love for Jim into this gallery and now I want to share it with others,” said Sidoti.
She also talked about a historic connection between Rockport artists and Jeffersonville, Vermont, where many local artists traveled to capture iconic winter scenes. She is one of the artists who today still travel to Vermont to paint in the winter and who is represented at the Bryan Memorial Gallery, along with many other Cape Ann artists, both past and present.
“That tradition continues from Rockport and beyond,” she added.
Sidoti describes her work as neither pure impressionist nor pure realist. Rather her intent is to immerse the viewer into the paintings, evoking a sense of tranquility and inclusion.
“I am most gratified when the observer can feel the peace and visually experience the moment as presented on the canvas,” she added.
The gallery represents 18 artists as well as historic Cape Ann masters such as Paul Strisik, Aldo Hibbard, Emile Gruppe, Lester Stevens, and others. Other artists in the gallery collection are Hilary Baldwin, Katherine Coakley, Mike Dorsey, Robert Frascella, Paul George, William Gotha, Larry Grob, Brad Hendershot, Katherine Krieg, David Kaphammer, KT Morse, Chris Needham, Mary Rose O’Connell, Janet Schwartz, Eric Smith, Janet Sutherland, David Tutwiler, Line’ Tutwiler and Tom Waters.