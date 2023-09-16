A Marblehead man is Cape Ann Savings Bank's new chief financial officer.
Michael Carotenuto joins the bank as senior vice president, CFO, bringing 15 years of industry experience. His goal as CFO is to build success not only for the bank but also for the community its serves, according to prepared statement from the bank.
He believes banks are mirrors of their local economies, and when the local economy does well, so does the organization.
“Cape Ann Savings is known for its commitment to the community and its outstanding banking team,” Carotenuto said in the statement. “I look forward to working with my new colleagues and within the community to help both achieve their goals.”
Previously, Carotenuto was CFO and treasurer at Cambridge Bancorp and Cambridge Trust. Prior to that, he served as senior vice president and director of treasury and internal reporting at Belmont Savings Bank.
He began his career at Peopleʼs United Financial, Inc. as an accounting policies advisor and was on the risk advisory services staff at Ernst & Young, LLP.
He is also a licensed certified public accountant, though no longer in public practice.
“Mike brings extensive knowledge and expertise to the role of senior vice President, chief financial officer," said bank CEO Marianne Smith in the statement.
"He will be a fantastic addition to our already exceptional senior management team. I look forward to working with a CFO of Mikeʼs caliber for many years to come,” she continued.
Carotenuto received his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with majors in accounting and computer information systems from Bryant University.
He and his family reside in Marblehead.
Cape Ann Savings Bank, founded in 1846, offers accounts, products and services to support customers' financial goals and help grow businesses. The bank's main office is at 109 Main St., with branches at 38 Rogers St. and 4 School House Road in Gloucester, 247 Main St. in Rockport, and 17 Beach St. in Manchester-by-the-Sea. More information may be found online at capeannsavings.bank.