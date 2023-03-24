No Cape Ann Farmers Market this summer

The 2023 story of farmers markets on Cape Ann is evolving into a neighborhood story.
The Cape Ann Farmers Market (CAFM) — for this year and next — has gone dark.
“CAFM will not be hosting a 2023 market,” Director Courtney Ayers said. “We do not have any info on future seasons as of now.”
But Rockport, Magnolia, and Annisquam are huddling around their own farmers markets, making sure the future of local food is bright, if just a little more provincial.
The Rockport Farmers Market will run Saturdays from June 17 to Oct. 14 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Rockport’s downtown public space, Harvey Park.
The Rockport Exchange, formerly Rockport Festivals, already running Motif No. 1 Day and HarvestFest, started the market in 2012. With a blunt but temporary blow from COVID-19, the market has evolved into a Saturday morning shopping ritual for many locals, and fun browsing for tourists. Stressing the organization’s interest in providing more fresh food to more local people, the farmers market now accepts SNAP vouchers. An estimated 8,000 people visited last year’s market.
The challenge it feels today is helping hands.
“It’s a lot of work,” said Jocelyn Pierce, a member of the Advisory Committee, “including early mornings — setting up and breaking down the market.”
The Rockport Exchange has stopped producing Motif No. 1 Day and Harvestfest, and is directing all its volunteer power to producing the farmers market: one event in one season.
The Magnolia Community Farmers Market will run Sundays from June 4 to Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The market runs along Lexington Avenue from No. 1 to 24 in Gloucester.
The village of Magnolia is technically a food desert.
“We had a convenience store and sometimes a coffee shop,” said Alana Horne, the market’s president and director, so the Sunday morning farmers market on Lexington Avenue is a welcome fit for this village. With regular musical performances — and occasional cameos from Cape Ann Animal Aid puppies — this market offers casual joy and fresh local foods. It’s ideal for strolling and visiting with neighbors.
“We’re entering our fifth year,” said Horne, and we’ve been very successful.”
Vendor applications are just beginning to come in: Marshall’s Farm Stand and Eclectic Clam are confirmed but Horne said she’s looking forward to Wild Heart, a vegan bakery from Rockport, and Rebound Juice Co., a handcrafted pressed juice company from Stoneham, as additions this summer.
Horne reminds Cape Ann Farmers Market loyalists that the Magnolia Community Farmers Market is only seven minutes away from where CAFM used to be.
The Annisquam Farmers Market will run from 9 a.m. to noon on Fridays from June 16 to Aug. 25 in the yard adjacent to the Annisquam Village Hall, 36 Leonard St. in Gloucester.
This village market offers flowers, produce, seafood, baked goods, and even sea salt — enough for a ‘Squammer to make a beautiful Saturday night dinner without leaving the village.
Regarding the Essex Farmers Market, K.D. Montgomery, executive director of the Essex Historical Society and Shipbuilding Museum, said by email, “Although we loved running our 2022 market series, community feedback has led us to believe our efforts would be better expended on a few larger events rather than the consistent small ones.”
Essex residents looking for local food and cheer can always find their way to Rockport, Annisquam and Magnolia.