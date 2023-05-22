The developer of an eight townhouse condominium development under construction in East Gloucester seeks a change to its affordable housing requirement.
The project on the site of the former Espresso’s Italian Grille at 116 East Main St. has been in the works for a number of years and has seen multiple ownership changes, according to the application by the present developer who is seeking to amend a special permit.
“The applicant wishes to pay a ‘fee in lieu’ rather than a building an affordable unit on site in part because more good can be done to address Gloucester’s workforce housing need by contributing funds than building a standalone unit on the applicant’s property,” states the application.
The application states this would result in an approximately $415,000 payment to the city’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund. There are discussions with the Affordable Housing Trust as to how the money might be applied to rehab or create several affordable housing units elsewhere in Gloucester, the application states.
The discussion Wednesday before the Council’s Planning and Development Committee hinged on which version of the city’s Inclusionary Housing rules govern the development, those in effect at the time of the special permit in 2020 or those in effect now.
Discussion also focused on what the definition of “economic hardship” might be to justify making a payment instead of providing the affordable housing unit within the development.
Ordinance changes
The property owner, Valerina Gloucester LLC, whose manager is Marc Tranos, the founder and CEO of Salem-based Juniper Investment Company LLC, is seeking to amend the existing permit for the two four-unit buildings now under construction. Gloucester’s Inclusionary Housing rules require the development to include one affordable unit.
Valerina Gloucester did not own the property during the permitting process and acquired the permits when it bought it.
“The applicant believes that more good can be done to address Gloucester’s workforce housing needs by contributing to the Affordable Housing Trust Fund rather than building a standalone on-site unit,” according to the application by attorney Joel Favazza of Seaside Legal Solutions, P.C., of Gloucester
Planning and Development Chair and Councilor at-Large Jason Grow said Favazza submitted his legal argument contending that the Inclusionary Housing ordinance is in effect.
However, it was the opinion of the city’s general counsel, Suzanne Egan, that the governing zoning ordinance should be the one in effect at the time the permit was granted.
Defining hardship
Grow said the rules in effect in 2019-2020 required the affordable unit be built on site “unless the council finds that it would be an economic hardship,” and that that developer could make a payment in instead of building it there.
Grow said the question was whether the affordable unit on site creates an economic hardship for the developer, and whether the interests of the neighborhood and the city are impaired by allowing the applicant to make the payment instead.
“Rather than trying to fight this out,” Favazza said, noting there was a disagreement in interpretation between Egan and he, “is there a way in which if we acquiesce to the counsel’s request or position that the 2019 version is the ordinance to use, then we look at how we make our request within that.”
Favazza said because the zoning ordinance was silent as to the definition of “economic hardship,” he was seeking “guidance and some collaboration” to figure out what the City Council might be looking for.
Under the old ordinance, Favazza said, there was a “fee in lieu” option or the option to create an affordable unit offsite. Both options are unlocked by being able to show an economic hardship, he said.
2 units elsewhere
Favazza said the developer is offering to create two units of housing somewhere off site, instead of one on site and instead of paying the money into the Affordable Housing Trust.
“We’ll skip that intermediary and just build the things,” Favazza said.
Egan presented information on how councilors might define “economic hardship,” suggesting the council could refer to state law Chapter 40B that defines Comprehensive Permits and affordable housing, taking a look at what is meant by an “uneconomic condition” and whether or not the developer will receive a reasonable return on investment.
“So the state says, in terms of affordable housing, it becomes uneconomic if they don’t realize 15% reasonable return on their investment,” Egan said.
“We are not trying to shirk responsibility,” Favazza said, “in fact we are offering to increase the number of units produced as a result of this with the caveat that it will not be at 116 East Main St.”
In light of the new information, Grow continued the matter to the next P&D meeting scheduled for Wednesday, June 21.
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714,or at eforman@northofboston.com.