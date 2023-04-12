ESSEX — A petition has been created to reestablish the Essex River Race, after town officials put the kibosh on the decades-long tradition and race organizers were forced to bring plans for the event to a halt.
Tom Lang of Perim Lang Antiques, 18 Eastern Ave., Essex, created the petition, which calls for selectmen to change course and grant permission for the Cape Ann Rowing Club to use the Town Landing to start and end the race.
It also threatens a boycott of a town-sponsored event, “Essex in Bloom,” set for the same weekend the race was planned, May 20 to 21.
As of 3:22 p.m. on Wednesday, 405 people had signed the petition, which is posted on the website www.change.org.
“The Essex River Race has been a beloved tradition in Essex for 38 years which not only brings people to our beautiful town but showcases our greatest natural resource, the Essex River,” Lang heads the petition.
Lang said signatories so far include shop keepers, businesses owners, workers, residents and others who believe the race needs to be held.
“My intention is to make this local,” Lang said Tuesday. “We’re not just going for numbers but we’re interested in getting people who understand the river and the people of Cape Ann. We know the people of Essex are upset that the race will not be held this year.”
The race was to take place on Saturday, May 20. The more than 5½-mile competitive rowing and paddling event follows an out-and-back course through the Great Marsh and Essex Bay.
Lang said those hoping the race will still be held are not giving up.
“I’m hoping it’s not a done deal,” he said. “We’re trying our best to influence Town Hall.”
Town officials informed Bob Blair, president of the Cape Ann Rowing Club, that the Town Landing off the Main Street Causeway, near the Essex Historical Society and Shipbuilding Museum, could not be used for the race, as town policy limits its use to residents. They also cited that last year the event was not permitted, trash was left on the marina docks, cars parked illegally and complaints about speeding along Spring Street.
Blair said selectmen’s decision has disappointed many people.
He said the only hope the Essex River Boat Race has is if the selectmen were to approve a measure that would permit out-of-towners to use the town’s boat ramp in special instances.
“It points out how disconnected the selectmen are from the community,” said Blair. “The town is rallying to try to figure out how to overcome this. The petition is an example of this. There is a high level of frustration with the selectmen.”
Ramp rules
Use of the Town Landing was previously open to all, but was closed to nonresidents in 2020. The town’s website warns non-residents that if they launch their craft from the site, they will be subject to a $100 fine and/or having their vehicles towed.
Town Administrator Zubricki said last week that making exceptions for one group, such as the Cape Ann Rowing Club, opens the door to additional exceptions for others in the future.
Selectmen Chair Ruth Pereen declined comment for this story, as did Selectman Guy Bradford.
But Selectman Peter Phippen said the policy enacted by selectmen in 2020 was “put in place for a reason.”
“If people don’t like it, they can petition or they could talk to the chair (Ruth Pereen) and ask if she would like to have it on the agenda at a future meeting,” he said.
“At this point, it is what it is,” Phippen said. “The reason the policy was put in place was because boaters were not able to use the ramps when they wanted to. It’s a town ramp, so to accommodate town residents and taxpayers, we decided to limit its use to town residents only.”
Lowell Peabody, a former Essex resident and former member of its Finance Committee now living in Gloucester, holds the Essex River Race is well attended and brings much attention to Essex and its businesses.
“My God, it’s for one day,” he said Wednesday. “It’s become such an iconic event. It would be a shame for Essex to overlook the benefits it brings to the town.”
Peabody suggested a special permit could be granted so that the event might take place this year.
“I would like to think that it could be saved but something has to change pretty quickly for that to happen,” he said. “I don’t understand why the town is making an issue of this. It’s been going on for many years. There are lots of people in favor of it. I hope it works out.”
‘Essex in Bloom’
In the meantime, Lang is calling for a boycott of the town’s “Essex in Bloom” event, scheduled to take place the same weekend as the Essex River Race. The event is to feature dining, “shop hopping,” entertainment, art installations and games from Friday, May 19, to Sunday, May 21, in downtown Essex.
Lang maintains that business support and participation for “Essex in Bloom” will be withdrawn if permission is not granted to race participants. He estimates between 15 and 20 business owners in town agree the race should be held.
“We’re hoping we can put pressure on the selectmen with a boycott,” said Lang. “You will not get participation from my shop.”
Lang said if problems were created by the race, they should have been addressed before the decision was made to deny the race organizers use of the Town Landing.
“I don’t understand,” he said “If there was a problem, why wasn’t it addressed?”
Lang said he hopes Town Hall pays heed and considers the petition. He added holding the Essex in Bloom event at the same time as the Essex River Race would be a boon to the town.
“Not having the Essex River Race is bad for the town and the river,” he said. “Why are we getting rid of our greatest representation in town? It doesn’t make any sense to me.”
Susan Muzio of Muzio Designs at 55 John Wise Ave. said the cancellation of the race means lost business for her and other shopkeepers in town.
“I’m not quite sure about the reason (the race was canceled),” she said. “The race brought a lot of business to Essex. We received a lot of favorable overflow from the race. It seems to be unfortunate for several reasons.”
Muzio said the town should reconsider its position.
“Essex is all about the river and the waterfront,” she said. “It’s a highlight. It’s one of those small town things. Why, after all these years, did they choose not to give them a permit?”
Next steps
Whether the race can be resurrected is a question.
The president of the Cape Ann Rowing Club is not optimistic.
“At the moment, we don’t see a path,” Blair said. “The process, at the moment, does not seem to exist.”
Club plan to meet this coming Saturday to, among other things, discuss options they might consider for either holding the race this year or in the years to follow.
Part of that consideration includes hiring professional timekeepers for the event, arranging merchandise, and booking hotel rooms for the hundreds of participants and spectators expected to show up.
“We will determine then if we can get back into the game,” said Blair. “If we hit the go button again, we could make it happen. There’s a maybe but the town has to say to us, fine, go ahead. As of right now, there’s no game to play.”
