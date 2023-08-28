The Gloucester Zoning Board of Appeal’s granting of variances for a mixed-use multifamily building at 20 Main St., the former location of Fisherman’s Outfitter, at the start the year faces an ongoing appeal from an adjacent condominium association while also drawing scrutiny on Facebook.
The Main Street property's one-story brick building and parking lot conforms to zoning in what is called a central business zoning district.
Renderings of the first proposal that came before the Zoning Board showed a five-story, 45-foot brick building with a retail store on the street level and parking for 28 vehicles on the ground level under the building.
The latest proposal removes a floor and includes 24 units, said Gloucester attorney Deborah Eliason who is representing the developer. The Zoning Boars issued variances and an appeal of this decision is pending, she said.
In January, the Zoning Board voted 5-0 to grant variances for reduced front, side and rear yard setbacks and vegetative cover so the developer could apply to the City Council for a multi-family special permit, according to minutes of the meeting.
Eliason said last week the Historic District Commission recently granted a Certificate of Appropriateness for a building that is slightly different, including the removal of the top floor and some façade changes. The next step would be for the Superior Court appeal to be resolved before the plan can go before the City Council.
Several downtown business owners, including Anthony Caturano of the adjacent Tonno Gloucester Restaurant at 2 Main St., and Joseph Virgilio of Virgilio’s Bakery across the street at 29 Main St., wrote the Zoning Board in favor of the project, according to city records. In all, the project received 55 letters in support, many of them form letters in the form of a petition.
“A great idea for Main St.,” wrote Joseph Loiacano, the manager of Tonno at 2 Main St.
Ward 2 Councilor Tracy O’Neil, who said she was neither for or against the project, expressed concern about the setbacks and the building’s close proximity to the street, according to the meeting minutes. O’Neil, who is running for mayor, but was not at the time of the January meeting, was concerned about the loss of green space.
However, it was resident Patti-Ann Page’s recent Facebook post that called attention to the project. She posed a question about what she perceived as the city’s forgiving zoning rules and shared an older rendering of the project in her post.
“Would more lenient zoning changes create more by-right permitting? Rantoul Street in Beverly coming to a seaport town near you!” posted Page. She said in an interview she edited her original post when she learned it was not correct as to the project’s permitting status.
Planning Board member Shawn Henry commented on her post: “This project first had to seek some relief from the ZBA — which requires notice to abutters — and that decision is currently under appeal, as I understand it.”
“The permitting process is still ongoing,” Eliason said in an interview.
Page said she was trying to get across the sentiment that if the city has zoning that allows for this type of relief “why do we need any zoning changes with more lenient mechanisms?”
The project also faces headwinds from condominium owners and their Widow’s Walk Condominium Trust who went to Superior Court in March to overturn the Zoning Board’s decision.
The appeal states they “will be harmed and are aggrieved by the Zoning Board’s grant of the five (5) variances as they will allow a much bigger and denser project than is permitted by zoning, which in turn will adversely impact the value of their condominium units, the use and employment of the condominium common areas, will impact and diminish views of the water, will increase traffic, and will increase noise and light pollution.”
A call and an email were left with an attorney for the condominium owners and the trust seeking further comment.
In November 2022, the applicant, 20 Main LLC applied for the variances before the Zoning Board. 20 Main LLC is managed by Accurate Realty Management LLC, whose manager is Marc Gattineri, city and state records show.
The applicant had bought the 0.33-acre property for $912,000 in 2017, city records show.
“Given the current housing shortage in Gloucester as well as the availability of local shopping, dining and other amenities, the property is a desirable location for the addition of much needed residential units,” the application said. The building would also add to Main Street residents’ customer base."