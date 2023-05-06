Protest slated for Essex bridge ceremony

ESSEX — A protest has been scheduled to coincide with the Causeway Bridge Ribbon Cutting Ceremony during the Essex in Bloom event on Saturday, May 20.
The protest, planned for the same time as the ribbon cutting at 10 a.m., is being held to draw attention to some business owners’ dismay over a town decision to deny the Essex River Race access to the Town Landing on the Essex River.
The Essex in Bloom event, to take place May 19 to 20, has been designed to attract “off-season customers” to businesses in town.
According to Thomas Lang, of Perim Lang Antiques at 18 Eastern Ave., the protest is needed to send a message to selectmen and to state lawmakers, who are expected to be on hand for the ribbon-cutting ceremony.
“It is time we let the Board of Selectmen know that this is not acceptable,” said Lang. “Town Hall seems to not want to make any changes. The goal is to let the selectmen know they can’t get away with this. We want the selectmen to know this is an important event in Essex.”
Lang and a number of other local business owners were among those who signed a petition on www.change.org calling for selectmen to reverse their decision to deny the race access to the town’s boat ramp near 66 Main St. The petition also calls for support to be withdrawn for Essex in Bloom should selectmen not change their minds.
As of Thursday at 1:26 p.m., 596 people had signed the “Grant Permit for The Essex River Race” petition.
Efforts to reach Selectmen Chair Ruth Pereen and Selectman Peter Phippen were unsuccessful.
Selectman Guy Bradford said on Monday that the protest idea was new to him.
“I wasn’t aware of that so I’d rather not comment on that,” he said.
While Lang would not predict the number of protestors he expects during the May 20 ribbon cutting, he pointed to the almost 600 signatories on the petition calling for the race to be reinstated.
Lang said the protest will not be based in anger but to bring awareness to selectmen.
“The reasons they have said no to the race don’t make any sense,” he said. “The race is about bringing in people far and wide to show off the town.”
The Essex River Race has been held on the Essex River for the past 38 years.
Bob Blair, president of the Cape Ann Rowing Club, the race’s organizer, said he understands what it means to Essex businesses not to have the event take place.
“I certainly understand the frustration of the Essex business community regarding what’s happened,” Blair said. “We are hoping all this can get worked out. But the fact is there’s been no positive communication from the selectmen to the Cape Ann Rowing Club to reestablish the event. This is leading to the frustration.”
Lang said selectmen’s decision to limit access to the Town Landing has inspired a “call to action” to get their attention. He called the response from residents and businesses “overwhelming.”
“Essex took grant money, paid an outside consultant and others to create an event called Essex in Bloom which is supposed to draw people to our town ‘off-season’ and help businesses,” he said Monday.
“How ironic that it effectively cancelled an event with a 38-year standing on the same weekend that draws people to Essex and historically brings tens of thousands of dollars to our local businesses.”
