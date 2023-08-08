The artwork of a former KGB agent is now part of the August highlights at Local Color’s Artists Cooperative in downtown Gloucester.
Larry Martin-Bittman, formerly known as Ladislav Bittman, made Cape Ann his home and moved to Rockport. When he retired as a journalism professor form Boston University, he turned to art full time and found a welcome community of artists here. While teaching, he was known for his specialty and a course titled “Disinformation and the Press.” He also authored books, including “The Deception Game,” and co-authored “The KGB and Soviet Disinformation.”
Disenchanted with the Soviets, he defected to the United States when the Soviet Union took over his beloved Czechoslovakia in 1968.
When he died at home in 2018, the New York Times obit stated: “Lawrence Martin-Bittman, 87, Master of Disinformation, Dies.” But on Cape Ann, he was known as a soft-spoken and pleasant friend to many, from those on the waterfront to the creative community.
He was an active member of Local Colors for more than a decade, and he left some of his work to the Unitarian Universalist Church in Rockport so that any proceeds from sales would benefit the church as well as local non-profit organizations. In this effort, Local Colors has collaborated with the church to offer his work for sale to the public this August.
There will be a public reception at the Gloucester gallery, at 121 Main St., this Thursday, Aug. 10, from 5 to 7 p.m. with refreshments. The event is part of Gloucester’s Culture Splash each Thursday.
Martin-Bittman’s work was often whimsical. His visions of Cape Ann and rooftop scenes of his native Prague both regularly sold and often made him one of the most popular artists at the gallery.
“His art was so intriguing that I asked him many years ago if his paintings had special meanings. He just looked at me and laughed, indicating with a smile that there was not necessarily any special meaning behind his paintings. I guess the public will just have to judge for themselves,” said Kathy Bucholska, a 33-year member of Local Colors.
Another longtime member, jeweler Ann Schlecht recalled how he became part of her “family”.
“I met Larry at Local Colors, and we became close friends. I remember sharing with him that he reminded me of my dad. He was so good to my boys and me, sharing many meals while listening to his amazing war stories,” said Schlecht. “He was a very special person.”
On display will be Bittman’s watercolors and acrylics of local scenes, abstracts including his interpretations of Picasso’s works, prints and collages.
Also featured for August is the artwork of members Mya Rae Nelson and Bessie Blum.