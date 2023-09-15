ROCKPORT — People often talk about increasing the amount of affordable housing in their towns.
But one organization saw to it that it actually took place — this time in Rockport.
About 100 people, including town and state officials, gathered Thursday morning for a ribbon cutting at 5 Granite St., now known as Granite Street Crossing, Harborlight Homes’ completed affordable housing project.
“This celebrates the development of housing in a community that wants and needs it,” said state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr of Gloucester. “Harborlight is amazing. We are here today to celebrate the addition of housing in Rockport and on Cape Ann.”
Tarr, who presented a state Senate citation signed by Senate President Karen Spilka, D-Ashland, said Thursday’s gathering was symbolic of the cooperation between Rockport residents and town and state officials.
Project organizers pointed to a number of Granite Street neighbors who supported the project. One is Ingrid Brown.
“On behalf of the neighbors, we love it,” she told those assembled at the Thursday ceremony. “We’re thrilled to have it finally done.”
Harborlight Homes is a non-profit community development corporation, building properties that are considered affordable and inclusive, according to Bethany Blake, the organization’s director of philanthropy and marketing. Its goals are to cultivate equitable and sustainable housing opportunities in the area.
Up to 40 people are expected to live Granite Street Crossing’s 23 units. There are 17 senior units in one building, and six family townhomes in two other buildings. The homes are all considered 100% affordable, with 20% of the dwellings set aside for those experiencing homelessness, according to Blake.
The units will be made available to rent for households earning as low as 30% up to 60% of the area median income.
The nearly 500 applications in a housing lottery for the units shows the need for affordable housing in the area is great, Blake said.
“Town support for the project has been outstanding, both in the will to get it done and CPC funding support for the project,” she said. “This support is critical because when a community demonstrates this level of commitment, it leverages funding at the state level.”
Project facilities
The project began in 2015 when discussions were held with town officials and neighbors, according to Blake. The property was acquired in 2016 and a 40B Comprehensive Permit was issued in 2017. The site for the project was formerly the location of a bamboo greenhouse. She said a neighbor donated a strip of land for the project.
Ground was broken in 2022 and construction was finished in August. Blake said now that the project is complete, residents are moving in.
“This property, like all Harborlight Homes properties, is service enriched, with the intention for elders to age in place and families to strive toward economic mobility,” she said.
Offerings at Granite Street Crossing will include “supportive services” — an on-site property manager , on-site resident services coordinator, and a room to be dedicated for an overnight staff person (a nurse or certified nursing assistant) when the need arises, Blake said.
Other aspects of the Granite Street Crossing are:
• A room will be designated in the senior building as a hair salon.
• Common areas in the senior building will include a library and patio on the first floor and community rooms on both the first and second floors.
• Family units are two- and three-bedroom townhome-style homes. Blake estimated there may be 10 children living within the six townhomes.
Another advantage touted by project officials are that it is within walking distance of Rockport’s MBTA commuter rail station and close to downtown.
“We had extensive conversations with neighbors during the predevelopment phase, incorporating input from abutters, making adjustments or additions where possible, to make the project work for the community,” Blake said. “The Granite Street neighbors have been outstanding in their participation and support of this effort.”
In fact, according to Andrew DeFranza, executive director of Harborlight Homes, sitting down with the neighbors helped develop goodwill for the project.
“It took an awful lot of people to get here,” he said. “The only way projects get done is when the neighbors support you. It requires a lot of collaboration. But it’s possible and it can be done.”
A $12.7M development
With the project costs totaling $12.7 million, Blake said funding for the endeavor includes:
$5,621,018 in federal funding, via the IRS Low-Income Housing Tax Credit equity investment.
$2,690,000 from the state of Massachusetts.
$841,858 from Rockport, including a Community Preservation Committee expenditure of $175,000 approved by Town Meeting on Monday.
$555,000 from the North Shore HOME Consortium.
$575,000 in private grants.
$115,000 in sponsor loans from Harborlight Homes.
$2,300,000 in conventional debt.
Harborlight Homes, a nonprofit, intends to pay property taxes “which is an intentional effort to be a good neighbor,” said Blake.
Ruth George, chair of the Rockport Community Preservation Committee, said the development was a welcome addition to the community.
“This is what Rockport is all about,” she said. “We are finally here.”
Stephen Hagan can be reached at 978-675-2708 or at shagan@northofboston.com.