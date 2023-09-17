ROCKPORT — The Rockport Council on Aging wants the estates of seniors to be secure.
Toward that aim, the council is hosting “An Estate Plan Survival Kit.” The meeting will take place Wednesday Sept. 20, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Rockport Community House and Senior Center, 58 Broadway.
During the gathering, certified elder law attorneys Patrick Curley and Lucy Budman of Curley Law Firm, LLP, will teach audience members strategies they can use to protect their homes and their savings — and also foster independence while aging.
The attorneys plan to offer advice about nursing home costs, long-term care costs and estate taxes.
The presentation will address steps necessary to:
Avoid guardianship, conservatorship and probate.
Consider the pros and cons of revocable and irrevocable trusts.
Conduct “peace of mind planning” and how to be prepared for “what if” scenarios.
The presentation is offered in connection with the 2023 Elder Law Education Program, which is sponsored by the Massachusetts Bar Association with support from the Massachusetts Chapter of the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys.
For further information or to reserve a seat, those interested are encouraged to call the Rockport Council on Aging at 978-546-2573. The event is free, but those planning to attend must RSVP as seating is limited.
