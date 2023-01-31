ROCKPORT — Members of Rockport High School’s DECA chapter have brought awards home from a district competition.
Rockport High took 45 students to the Massachusetts DECA District Competition last month at Endicott College in Beverly, said Rockport High DECA advisor Scott Larsen. They competed against roughly 700 students representing schools from around the North Shore and Greater Boston.
The DECA competitors were aiming for a qualifying spot at the Massachusetts DECA State Competition this March in Boston.
Students from Rockport who won awards and qualified for the March competition are:
Sophomore Ella Silver.
Juniors: Connor Carrington-House, Grace Englis, Caleb Francis, Edward Merz, and Neil Mueller.
Seniors: Fiona Canning, {Nate Cook, Jackie Eng-Barber, Natalie Lamond, Ella Lorenz, Ava MacDowell, Julia Sekercan, and Francesca Twombly.
“Overall this was a great experience and opportunity for the DECA students,” Larsen said. “We had a lot of new DECA members this year and it gave them a chance to experience a competition. Plus we are finally getting back to normalcy at competitions after a few years of COVID-19 restrictions. I was very proud of the student successes and future student interest in Rockport High School DECA.”