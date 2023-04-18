ROCKPORT — Spring is here, providing Rockport residents with a plethora of new things, including plants and garden offerings.
Following suit, Rockport’s Apothecary Suil Crow, 9 Whistlestop Mall, which opened its doors in September, is providing free produce from garden plots to members of the community.
Store owner Rebeccah Pearson is becoming recognized for offering natural jams, butters, and marmalades, as well as natural lotions and room sprays. A customer entering the shop will be greeted with the sweet smell of clementine from candles.
In addition, fresh baked pastries from a Rowley baker are offered Sundays at noon.
But the connection to the community might best be found by means of the free herbal garden designed for the Rockport residents and those who need to supplement their food supplies. The garden is located just outside Pearson’s establishment.
“Over 20 herbs and edible flowers will be available 24/7, along with buckets of tomatoes and lavender,” she said. Pearson, who lives in Ipswich, hopes the effort will foster civic engagement.
Herbs to be grown include sage, parsley, oregano, basil, mint, thyme, rosemary, chili pepper, dill, cilantro, tarragon and peppermint.
Pearson said hopes this effort will start an annual tradition of community sharing and education about a healthy balance of herbs and their natural vitamins.
“What a wonderful way to bring the community and residents of Rockport together,” Pearson said. “We hope this will turn into an exciting yearly tradition.”
Old Gaelic name
The name of the shop, Apothecary Suil Crow, is derived from old Gaelic for “crow’s eye apothecary.” Crows are thought to symbolize individuality and knowledge.
According to Pearson, each herb in her shop will be labeled with its health benefits and also provide background about the specific herb species.
“This herbal garden will be planted in mid-April and will be ready for the picking over the summer,” said Pearson. “It’s completely free to pick the herbs. But in return, we ask you give them a little water.”
The herbs being planted should be ripe for harvesting by as early as June.
Person said the free “pick as you” go garden will be offered to Rockport residents and to those who find themselves food insecure. Along with herb planters, the store will also offer grown lavender and different varieties of tomatoes.
“I’ll be able to provide a great variety for people, including herbs and edible flowers” she said. “This is a really great way of introducing Old Word traditions to people. People have found themselves in quite a pickle so I wanted to offer this to everybody and show that it’s easy to share with each other.”
Pearson’s website for her business is www.ApothecarySuilCrow.com. Store hours are Tuesdays and Wednesdays, noon to 4 p.m.; Thursdays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Fridays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Sundays noon to 5 p.m. The store is closed on Mondays.
