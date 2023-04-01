Rockport woman to use grant to offer alternative trauma treatments

ROCKPORT — Jorgelina Zeoli wants people to leave suffering behind.
For decades, the Rockport resident has strived to heal those suffering from trauma without using traditional forms of medical treatment and medication but instead by means of psychotherapy, spirituality and energy healing.
To promote her alternative healing methods, Zeoli has received a $5,000 grant from the Massachusetts Cultural Council.
“It was unexpected,” says Zeoli. “It will be the very first time I get funding for this work.”
Zeoli points to a list of personal traumatic experiences as the basis for helping others heal.
“I consider myself a survivor,” Zeoli said. “People who suffer are my tribe. They are my community.”
Born in Manhattan, she was raised in Argentina, attended the New England Conservatory of Music and is a former concert organist and singer.
But in 1995, Zeoli’s sister, Diana, committed suicide, and in 1996, she became the music director at a local church, where she alleges she was abused by the pastor.
Dealing with depression, Zeoli began psychotherapy in 1996.
“This is like rising from the darkness,” Zeoli said. “I had a broken heart most of my life and that is changing. Without spirituality, there is no way out.”
Those experiences have prepared her for her life’s mission — to help others.
“I’ve suffered all through my life,” she said. “At times, I considered dying myself. I came out of it because of my intense spiritual experiences.”
She said she uses humor, poetry art and conversations between “her inner child and God” to treat those suffering trauma.
Much of her own healing has come though her writing and spirituality, she said. “Dawn of the Broken Heart” is the umbrella title of her two short films, a video series, two different book series and also other publications.
“People can connect through to me,” she said. “Through my work, I somehow came out of the agony wanting to help others.”
Zeoli also teaches tai chi, is a spiritual counselor and also an emphatic listener.
Her website is www.jorgelinazeoli.com and she can be reached via e-mail at jayzee.warrior@gmail.com.
