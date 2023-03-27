ROCKPORT — Bob Rosenfield likes to create things.
But he’s not your average inventor. The self-described climate technology entrepreneur and innovator likes to create things with an eye toward protecting the Earth.
Rosenfield, who graduated from Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut, and earned his Master’s Degree in Business Administration at Harvard Business School, is perhaps best known as the former CEO of JN Phillips Auto Glass, now Safelite AutoGlass.
But his interest these days is to relinquish reliance on fossil fuels and save on monthly energy bills.
According to Rosenfield, the effort is all about the notion of “net zero.” The term pertains to a commitment to reducing the use of carbon fuels.
Enter www.gogridly.com, a website created to help homeowners get to net zero status.
The Go Gridly website is the enterprise that Rosenfield created to help homeowners work through the maze of things needed to reduce carbon emissions, and save money and time.
Rosenfield said his site will streamline the process of getting solar panels placed on the home. In addition, he said the site will lead to better communication with homeowners.
“We believe that Gridly is the first to bring such an integrated solution to Massachusetts homeowners,” said Rosenfield. “It’s very personal for the homeowner to have the service technicians working in their home. Part of the problem is getting the right technician to the home.
“We wanted to take the confusion out of the process.”
Rosenfield, who grew up in Swampscott, now lives near Halibut Point in Rockport. In addition to being known for his innovations and business efforts, he is an avid outdoorsman, spending his free time kayaking out on the water.
“I love to be out on the ocean,” he said. “I love to be outdoors.”
New perspective
Many people will recognize Rosenfield’s efforts serving as CEO and president of JN Phillips Auto Glass. The company was sold in 2019.
Rosenfield joined JN Phillips Auto Glass when the company had 30 employees located north of Boston. The company grew and came to be known as one whose workers traveled to the customer to replace broken auto glass.
“We became Massachusetts’ largest auto glass company,” said Rosenfield. “I used to say most of our workforce left the building and didn’t come back until the end of the day.”
Fast forward to today and one will find the offerings provided by the GoGridly website include a custom plan developed for homeowners to make the energy transition to their property.
“When we say a customized plan, it is very detailed,” said Rosenfield.
Rosenfield said emissions generated by homes contribute to approximately 20% of the total carbon emissions found in the environment.
“That’s a lot,” he said. “If a home is net zero, it is not contributing any carbons into the atmosphere.”
The idea is to change to homes that are powered by solar, wind and hydro power, Rosenfield said.
“The optimal idea is to get rid of fossil fuel,” he said. “The best way to do that is to use rooftop solar. But Massachusetts homeowners may also use community solar, or renewably sourced electric power.”
From his perspective, Rosenfield said climate change is a “tremendous threat to the beautiful communities on Cape Ann.”
"Our seaside economies are derived from the sea," he said. "Sea level rise will present a dangerous situation for our communities. I want to do what I can, especially for our beautiful communities on Cape Ann."
According to Rosenfield, almost 80% of homes in Massachusetts rely on fossil fuels — oil, gas or propane — for their heating needs. However, with recent double-digit price hikes in utility bills, home electrification is proving to be a more attractive path to cutting costs.
“The house can completely be powered by the sun in the daytime,” said Rosenfield. “This can bring homeowners (utility) bills close to $0.”
