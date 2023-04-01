Gloucester will host the city’s first-ever Energy Savings Fair in the coming weeks for residents of all income levels looking to manage and lower their utility bills amid a spike in energy costs.
Sponsored by National Grid, the Energy Savings Fair is scheduled to take place on Thursday, April 13, at 4 p.m. in the Kyrouz Auditorium upstairs in City Hall, 9 Dale Ave.
At the fair, residents can speak with city staff, representatives from several local organizations, and National Grid advocates to learn about ways to reduce their energy bills.
National Grid advocates will be available to explore options and determine eligibility for assistance including:
- Discount rates.
- Payment plans.
- Budget billing.
- The Arrears Management Program (AMP).
To help determine program eligibility for means-tested programs, residents are encouraged to bring a recent National Grid bill, and a SNAP, MassHealth, SSI or WIC benefit card or acceptance letter or proof of income such as their most recent tax return or four weeks of pay stubs.
Available assistance organizations that also plan to attend include:
- Mass Save (HomeWorks Energy).
- Gloucester Community Electricity Aggregation.
- Action Inc. Energy Services and Fuel Assistance programs.
- Gloucester Housing Rehab and first-time homebuyers programs.
- The Open Door food pantry (SNAP).
- Sawyer Free Library.
- Cape Ann Climate Coalition.