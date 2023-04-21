ROCKPORT — Alicia Micozzi thought a career as a wildlife and conservation biologist at Bethesda Naval Hospital in Maryland would define her career.
But the minute she got a taste of growing vegetables and raising chickens by the Rockport seaside, she knew this was the life for her.
So, Micozzi and her husband William Houghton, who hails from Manchester-by-the-Sea, followed their gut feeling and went all in for the Rockport experience.
The story actually took a dramatic turn back in 2009, after Micozzi became frustrated with working for the federal government. The Maryland native and her parents bought the family home at 24 Penzance Road overlooking Loblolly Cove.
“My dad walked into the deal of the century,” said Micozzi. “We bought the house together.”
Micozzi’s transition from Maryland to Massachusetts essentially started in 2019 when she moved to Rockport. In between 2009 and 2019, Micozzi and her husband married and she worked as a per diem EMT in Northern Virginia, then for Trinity Ambulance in Lowell and Rockport Ambulance and Rehab 5. Her parents later moved back to Bethesda.
Although her farm on Penzance Road is just under an acre, it’s big enough to partially sustain the couple and their 2 ½-year-old daughter Charlotte.
Houghton works as a machinist in Woburn but together the pair raises chickens. The hens produce enough eggs to not only feed the family but also passers-by who catch sight of their farm stand.
The operation began with a few small chicks, but her brood grew.
“We started out just doing eggs in 2019 and we continued to grow,” said Micozzi. “Our eggs became a beloved favorite.”
Before that, Houghton described the farm stand at his home as a metal shed next to the mailbox.
Houghton said currently, they are charging about $10 for a dozen farm-fresh eggs. Other available items include homemade bread, butter, jellies and maple syrup.
“Sometimes, it’s a lot of work but basically, it’s pretty easy,” he said. “You do whatever you need to do to make it easy for yourself.”
Houghton said the effort is not so much about making money but providing fresh eggs for his family and his neighbors. In fact, during the recent COVID-19 pandemic, the couple lowered prices for eggs to help lower people’s grocery bills.
“People are happy to buy fresh eggs,” he said. “They last at least four weeks on the counter and almost up to 90 days in the refrigerator.
Houghton said the farm stand is basically self-serve, with customers leaving money in the couple’s mailbox or sending money through Venmo or PayPal. The stand is open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., he said.
In addition to raising chickens and growing tomatoes, potatoes, broccoli, cabbage, parsnips, micro greens and aubergines (eggplant), the couple also cares for a few goats.
“Charlotte loves the goats,” said Micozzi.
People may recall the family’s now-closed farm store at 32 Main St., across from Front Beach. Cozzi Family Farm Market & Gifts offered fresh baked gluten-free products, including muffins and potato chips.
“It was grab and go,” said Micozzi. The store closed in February, due to the limited parking at the location and unexpected costs, she said.
Back on the farm, Micozzi said while she loves to see her veggies grow, sometimes the process can be hit or miss.
“Because of the drought last year, a lot of my plants didn’t make it,” said Micozzi. “It was really sad.”
While Micozzi said the town has not put up roadblocks to her farm operation, she was not too fond of the state’s oversight. The farm was created after the family purchased the property, she said.
“The state is out of control with its regulations,” she said.
But producing eggs is the key part of the operation.
“Our main focus is on our eggs,” said Micozzi. “They are the best eggs — from ‘heritage bred birds.’”
The hens are either rescued or adopted birds who are slowly transitioned into the general population of chickens. All told, Micozzi said her family has about 20 chickens. She also has horses, with one housed down the street at a private barn off Lanes Farm Way.
Things have run smoothly, until a recent unpleasant letter with no return address arrived at her home criticizing her operation and her livestock birding dog Valkyrie in particular.
In response to the letter, Micozzi tried to accommodate any possible concerns and brought her dog inside. The result was the loss of a number of chickens, Micozzi supposes, due to a raccoon or some other wild animal.
“It was an unfortunate negative experience,” she said.
Farming for the most part, has been a positive experience for Micozzi and her family. The farm, she said, has provided a great connection to their neighbors.
“People have told us they love what we’ve done here,” Micozzi said. “It’s nice to have a farm stand with fresh eggs and produce. It’s been a point of connection. People walk by and hang out at the farm stand.”
Stephen Hagan can be reached at 978-675-2708 or at shagan@northofboston.com.