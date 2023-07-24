Gloucester is a city that hates change. And that, says former City Council President Joe Ciolino, is an understatement. But, the world has changed, and so has Gloucester, says Ciolino, who for 31 years has watched the city’s downtown change from his gift shop The Weathervane, on Main Street.
There will be some who won’t like the changes in this year’s Sidewalk Bazaar, but, according to a survey of merchants taken last year by the Downtown Merchants Association, they’re in the minority.
As much as “we love ongoing tradition,” Ciolino says this year, for the first time in its 65 years, the Sidewalk Bazaar will, instead of running three days, run Aug. 4 and 5, and instead of running between Duncan and Washington streets, it will run from Duncan to Porter Street.
The COVID-19 pandemic took the wind out of the bazaar’s sales, “so we had to tighten up” ship, says Ciolino. But even before that, he says, there was the matter of the 21st century. Of draconian fishing regulations changing Gloucester’s economic landscape, of the internet changing its people’s shopping habits, of technology downsizing retailers’ inventory methods, of Gloucester Crossing offering a mall with year-round discounted inventory..
When the sidewalk bazaar began, Main Street was the mall. At the end of the summer, its retailers would drastically reduce the prices of unsold summer merchandise and stack it up on tables in front of their shops. It was a win-win, an economic hero for both sides.
It still is an economic hero, says Ciolino. But in sync with a Main Street that’s come to include, on its West End, higher end retailers and restaurants that cater to a new monied tourism.
For those businesses, now in the majority, the recent model of the Sidewalk Bazaar — which closed the street to parking and traffic from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., had attracted well over a hundred vendor tents, thousands of visitors, and a whole subset of children’s activities which included a miniature railroad roaming the street, and, where Tonno restaurant’s parking lot is now located, a big bouncy house — just wasn’t working.
Add to that, says Ciolino, of the past two post-pandemic bazaars, one was drowned by “monsoon-like rain,” while the other’s dwindled crowds sweltered in three dismal days of 95-degree heat.
“We had to reassess things,” says Ciolino. “We let the street decide.”
And “the street,” according to the Downtown Merchants’ survey, decided on changes that will leave the western end of Main Street, between Porter and Washington streets, open for parking and business as usual. The rest of Main Street, says Ciolino, will be closed for parking and open for a Sidewalk Bazaar that as of this past Friday afternoon will include some 40 vendors and their tents.
One thing that can never change about the bazaar, says Ciolino, is the bargains. “That’s what the bazaar is really all about,” he says. “We tell our merchants that. We say ‘you have to offer bazaar prices,’ and the smart retailers do.”
Of course, the “thrill of the bill” isn’t all it’s about. There will still, promises Ciolino, be lots of fun.
On hand for kids will be the ever popular Cape Ann Vernal Pond Team with its slithering snakes and critters, Gloucester’s new Cape Ann YMCA has something in the works, and there’ll be continuous live music from two stages. Nanna’s Fried Dough truck will be frying up the dough and franks and serving soft drinks, and — new this year and a sellout at the last Block Party — Meats & Sweets, a local go-to for take-out including ribs.
So, no, it will not be your father’s Sidewalk Bazaar. Back then, it had all been as spontaneous as a summer picnic, with no permits, no planning, no fuss. But it will, says Ciolino, be “a Sidewalk Bazaar with bazaar prices ... in our town square, where the people meet, downtown Main Street.”
And if you have any great ideas for kids entertainment, crafts, games, or activities, the Sidewalk Bazaar Committee wants to hear from you. Likewise, from nonprofits such as The Open Door food pantry, which in the past has raised significant money with a sidewalk raffle for a supermarket shopping spree. Email ideas to Joe Ciolino at weathervane153@gmail.com.
