ROCKPORT — A dinner planned for Whale’s Jaw Café this coming Oct. 30 will include not only a meal but an effort to reach out to loved ones who have passed.
“The Silent Supper” will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Railroad Avenue restaurant and will be led by Ipswich resident Rebeccah Pearson of Apothecary Suil Crow, 9 Whistlestop Mall.
Pearson is also known as High Priestess Rebeccah.
Pearson said the evening will provide a chance for the living to connect with family members who have passed away.
“It gives them an opportunity to connect with them,” she said. “It will give the community the chance to reach out to the realm beyond ours. I think that curiosity of the unknown has always been there for people. This is an opportunity for them to dip into that.”
Once seated, those attending the gathering will find a table adorned with individual candles and decorated with elements “to welcome to the dead to visit with you,” Pearson said.
“After you sit, the meal will remain silent until you leave, allowing those that you would like to connect with a chance to give you signs of movement, knocking, voices, candle-flame spiritual manipulation and more,” Pearson said. “Over the next couple of months things will remind people of their loved ones who have passed. Anybody can come and they can partake in this event.”
Although the dinner will be held in silence, event organizers are welcoming those attending to record possible sounds at the meal using cell phones — as long as they are set to silent mode. Those attending are encouraged to bring photos and personal belongings to connect to loved ones.
“Please also write a note to your loved one that will be placed on the ‘Chair for the Dead,’ that will be burned on the night of Samhain (Halloween) releasing your desired will of contact to the universe,” Pearson said. “I always tell people that they can bring elements to connect with people who have passed.”
Pearson describes the gathering as a “meal with a spirit.”
“So, please join us for a chance to speak with loved ones that have passed, to show the spirits that come through during Samhain the honor they deserve as they walk amongst us and lift the veil with love and light,” she said.
Those interested are encouraged to contact the Whales Jaw Café at 17 Railroad Ave. in Rockport at 978-384-0385. Those attending must book a seat and order their meal before they arrive.
No refunds will be provided for this event, which will cost $39. The meal offered will include a vegetarian dish and a non-vegetarian dish, one drink, wine and dessert. The gathering will be limited to 29 people.
Pearson can be reached at moderndaywitch@apothecarysuilcrow.com.
