After 95 years in the seafood industry, Slade Gorton, the fresh and frozen seafood company with roots based on Cape Ann, has entered into a binding purchase agreement with a Canadian company with a fishing history of its own.
New Brunswick-based Cooke Inc. and Waltham-based Slade Gorton announced the agreement last week.
The closing of the transaction is expected to take place in the coming weeks, according to a March 14 announcement from both companies.
Terms of the agreement have not been disclosed by the private, family-owned businesses.
According to its website, Cooke Inc.’s mission statement is “to cultivate the ocean with care, nourish the world, provide for our families and build stronger communities.”
Seafood family
Thomas Slade Gorton Jr., a descendant of one of the founders of the companies that would become Gorton’s of Gloucester, began as a fisherman’s apprentice aboard schooners fishing on the Grand Banks off Newfoundland then founded in Chicago in 1928. His son, Michael Gorton Sr., led the company for more than 50 years.
Slade Gorton, billing itself as “America’s Original Seafood Family,” will continue to be led by fifth-generation family members CEO Kim Gorton and her brother Mike Gorton Jr., who serves as the company’s executive vice president for business development. Both will continue in their roles and “continue to be invested in the ongoing growth and success of the business,” according to the announcement.
“Over nearly a century, Slade Gorton has built a robust and resilient world-class supply chain in support of our family’s passion for making sustainable seafood accessible to everyone,” said Kim Gorton in a prepared statement. “As the world has evolved over the past several years, it became clear that to accelerate our mission and impact, it made sense to join forces with a diverse vertically integrated company run by people who share our family values and vision for reshaping the consumer’s experience with seafood.”
In addition, Kim Gorton said there “could be no better fit than Glenn Cooke and the incredible global company his team is building.”
“We are excited to join forces with the Cooke family of companies to take the Gorton family’s legacy forward,” she said.
History of Slade Gorton
Slade Gorton offers more than 800 seafood products and maintains long-standing partnerships with hundreds of food service and retail customers.
In 1930, Slade Gorton’s invented a method to fillet red fish and created a market for ocean perch in the Midwest. In 1933, Mike Gorton Sr. was born and in 1940, Slade Gorton returned to Gloucester and opened Rocky Bay Fishing Co.
In 1951, Slade Gordon & Co. Inc. purchased its Boston offices at 75 Central St. By 1951, the Boston office became the central distribution point and corporate headquarters.
In 1957, Mike Gorton Sr. started his career at Slade Gorton and in 1969 the Boston office moved to A Street.
In 1978, the company celebrated 50 years in business. Following that, the company mourned when founder Tomas “Slade” Gorton Jr. died in 1983.
By 1995, Tema Inc. joined the Slade Gorton family of businesses to be followed in 1996 when “value added seafood” production began. In 2003, the company opened its “fresh” processing facility in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, followed by the premiere of its “Gourmet Bay” brand in 2005.
Kim Gordon was named CEO in 2006 and then in 2009, the company purchased Sonoma Seafoods. In 2016, Slade Gorton teamed up with Samherji of Iceland and oven-ready Fish n’ Chips debuted in 2018 at the Boston Seafood Show.
Coming together
According to the company website, Cooke Inc.’s head office is in Blacks Harbour, New Brunswick, Canada.
“Cooke and Slade Gorton share a passion for ensuring that everyone has an opportunity to enjoy delicious, nutritious and sustainable seafood whether dining at home or in a restaurant,” said Glenn Cooke, CEO of Cooke, Inc. “We will build on the expertise, innovation and deep commitment to its customer’s success that Slade Gorton is so well-respected for.”
With about 4,000 employees and distribution locations in the United States, Cooke offers a “fully vertically integrated” seafood harvesting, processing, sales and distribution network to provide wholesale and retail customers with premium fresh and frozen seafood in every state.
“Working together with the True North Seafood sales team and leveraging Cooke’s global infrastructure and reach, we will help support our customers in increasing consumption of seafood in North America,” said Cooke.
