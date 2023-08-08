New solar-powered signs with the ability to provide real-time updates on local businesses, events, emergency information and other topics of interest that have cropped up around Gloucester were made possible by $50,000 in grants.
The new Soofa smart digital displays that have been installed in four strategic locations around the downtown have the ability to deliver information instantly across the community.
The signs will be used to display such things as public transit information, local event calendars, polls, news and city social media feeds.
The signs have been installed and are up and running, and last week a worker wrapped them with the logo of the Gloucester 400+ anniversary celebration.
They can be found at 2 Commercial St. in the vicinity of St. Peter’s Square; 65 Rogers St. in the vicinity of the 1-4, C-2 parking lot; 22 Harbor Loop in the vicinity of Solomon Jacobs Park and 91 Rogers St. in the vicinity of the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce.
For tourists looking to get around, the back of the sign has a map of the downtown and the Inner Harbor including Rocky Neck. It also contains the web address of the city’s official destination marketing organization, Discover Gloucester, DiscoverGloucester.com.
On Monday, the front digital display featured a “Neighborhood Newsfeed” with the day’s weather, a listing of local events and the day’s municipal meetings and an air-quality index.
Grants from the Massachusetts Office of Business Development and the North Shore Alliance for Economic Development paid for the project. No city funds were needed.
“The digital display signs will provide a unique opportunity to connect and engage with the residents and visitors to share important information,” said Mayor Greg Verga in a prepared statement. “We hope that this project will help to drive foot traffic to our retail storefronts and restaurants, and provide a new way to promote local businesses, events, and emergency information.”
Verga thanked the Massachusetts Office of Business Development and the North Shore Alliance for Economic Development for the funding to support what he said was “this innovative investment in our community.”
