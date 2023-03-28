The replica of the 18th-century Boston Tea Party brig Beaver was transited safely from the historic Gloucester Marine Railways on Rocky Neck to its berth at the Boston Tea Party Ships and Museum on Congress Street in Boston Tuesday morning, with the move by tug starting two hours earlier than expected at 5 a.m.
After undergoing about four months of restoration work in dry dock at the historic Burnham Brothers Marine Railway at Maritime Gloucester on Harbor Loop by a crew from Gloucester Marine Railways and Back Narrows Boatyard in Boothbay, Maine, the Beaver was launched on March 22.
Last week, the Smith Marine Inc. coastal tug M/V Meridian guided the ship across the Inner Harbor to Gloucester Marine Railways’ docks on Rocky Neck.
There, the replica brig with its bright yellow hull had time to soak up and workers were able to finish items that could be done while the ship was on the water. The vessel was being spruced up in time for the 250th anniversary celebration of the Boston Tea Party on Dec. 16, 2023.
The vessel had undergone a major rebuild at Gloucester Marine Railways several years ago. The Beaver is one of two vessels that are part of the museum experience that were re-created by Master Shipwright Leon Poindexter at Gloucester Marine Railways.
The replica Beaver was built as a schooner in Marstal on the island of Aero, Denmark, in 1908 and was used for freighting and shipping, according to the Boston Tea Party Ships and Museum’s website.
Tuesday’s transit was timed with dead low tide after a four-hour journey to Boston to allow it to fit under the Evelyn Moakley Bridge in Boston. The Boston Tea Party Ships and Museum handled the transit.
A time lapse video provided by Boston Tea Party Ships and Museum shows the vessel, which does not have its masts stepped, being maneuvered under the Evelyn Moakley Bridge at low tide by two small motor boats after its trip from Gloucester.
"After more than 130 days in dry dock in Gloucester, we are thrilled that the brig Beaver has returned to her berth at the Boston Tea Party Ships & Museum," said Evan O'Brien, creative director at the Boston Tea Party Ships and Museum. "Despite intermittent rain and cooler temperatures during the return, the voyage to Boston was smooth and successful. She is at the ready for her close-up during this 250th Boston Tea Party anniversary year and will be the central focus when all eyes will be on Boston at the upcoming 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party on Saturday, December 16 this year."