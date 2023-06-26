Trial proposed for beach shuttle

MANCHESTER — The Select Board last week agreed to give a “provisional” OK to two teens’ proposal to shuttle beach-goers from the MBTA train stop at Manchester-by-the-Sea’s Depot to Singing Beach and back.
Voting 5-0, the board agreed to support the service, with the conditions that proof of insurance be presented, a license application be offered that shows the owner of the vehicle and that a review of the operation be held during the board’s July 17 meeting.
“This is a provisional to see how it goes,” said Select Board member Becky Jacques.
The plan by Manchester teens Stephen Martin and Preston Potter is to purchase a golf cart for the service, which will be a first-come first-served operation. The pair, who have dubbed themselves the “Beach Bums,” will also cart umbrellas, beach chairs and coolers to the beach.
Martin told the Select Board the pair planned to purchase a six-seat golf cart and said the vehicle would be stored at one of their nearby homes at the end of the day.
“One of us is going to be at the top of the circle and we’re going to use walkie-talkies to communicate with each other,” Martin told board members. “We’re not going to disobey any traffic laws. There really shouldn’t be an issue with traffic for us.”
“Right now, we’re just focused on the golf cart — the transportation,” said Potter. A date has note been set yet for service’s the trial run.
Beach goers arriving by MBTA rail must complete the journey to Singing Beach on foot — an approximately 15- to 20-minute hike.
Select Board member Brian Sollosy said the trial period is warranted.
“I think it’s a great idea,” he said. “I’ve heard nothing but a positive response from people in town. I applaud you for your ingenuity.”
Martin and Potter proposed the idea to the Select Board at its June 5 meeting. Both are juniors at Manchester Essex Regional High School.
Town Administrator Gregory Federspiel said he has conferred with town counsel and was told the effort would qualify as a livery service.
“The advice from counsel is that since you two gentlemen will not be actually owning the cart, that one of the fathers is the owner, that we should have the fathers on the license as well,” he said.
Jacques questioned whether the pair were licensed to drive; they replied they were both fully licensed drivers.
Select Board member John Round asked when the boys planned to operate.
“There was a discussion of trial Monday through Friday as opposed to the weekend,” said Round. “Have you guys got any comments or thoughts on that?”
“We’d be open to a trial period,” said Potter.
Martin said it would likely be more beneficial for the service to operate on weekends since demand for rides would be lighter during the week.
“We feel that we should be allowed to run whenever,” he said.
Potter said the pair plan to position the golf cart close to the MBTA commuter rail station, adjacent to the pizza restaurant Bravo by the Sea at 40 Beach St.
Drop off at the beach, he said, would take place at a designated spot adjacent to the beach.
Beth Gibeley, owner of Bravo by the Sea, has offered to let the boys park next to her restaurant.
“I think it’s an excellent idea,” she said. “On some days, when it’s hot, it’s uncomfortable to walk to the beach.”
Stephen Martin’s father, also named Stephen Martin, said they planned to pick up the golf cart in a few days.
Kevin Potter, Preston’s father, said the golf cart can transport six passengers but added there was a possibility that seats could be removed to provide storage for passengers’ possessions.
