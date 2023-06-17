A free workshop Tuesday for Cape Ann managers and owners of businesses, churches, nonprofits and multi-family buildings aims to help them plug into incentives to help electric vehicle owners power up.
The free workshop is sponsored by the Cape Ann Climate Coalition, Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce and the city of Gloucester.
The aim is to help businesses, commercial and rental property owners and managers learn how to utilize generous new financial incentives from National Grid to cover up to 100% of the cost of installing EV chargers for customers, patrons and tenants.
The workshop will also look at how owners and managers can earn revenue from chargers, allowing businesses to grow while supporting the community.
The event is scheduled for Tuesday, June 20, 6 p.m., in the Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St., Gloucester. The event is free and will also offer light refreshments.
Those wishing to attend may register at EVChargersCACC.eventbrite.com.