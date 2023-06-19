Two Manchester teens propose Singing Beach shuttle

MANCHESTER — Making the trip to Manchester-by-the-Sea via the MBTA commuter rail line can be an easy trip.
But the final leg of the journey to Singing Beach is somewhat a slog.
For years, commuters have taken the train to Manchester’s depot, only to be faced with an approximately 15- to 20-minute hike to the beach, weighed down with umbrellas, beach chairs and coolers.
As such, Manchester Essex Regional High School juniors Stephen Martin and Preston Potter, both of Manchester, approached the Select Board with the proposal of a golf cart shuttle service from the train station to the beach. The plan even has a name: “Beach Bums.”
“Basically, we wanted to start a shuttle service to give back to the community,” said Martin. “We’re going to be using a golf cart to pick up people (when) they get off the train and bring them down to the beach.”
The teens introduced their proposal earlier this month, and it is on the Select Board's agenda when it meets Tuesday evening at Town Hall.
Martin told the Select Board the pair planned to purchase a six-seat golf cart and said the vehicle would be stored at their nearby home at the end of the day.
Martin said the teens did not plan to accept payment for the services but would take tips. He said a number of beach patrons contend with health issues, sometimes making the walk prohibitive.
He said his parents planned to foot the bill for the purchase of the vehicle and the needed liability insurance.
Potter said the plan would position the golf cart close to the MBTA commuter rail station and adjacent to the pizza restaurant Bravo by the Sea at 40 Beach St. Drop-off at the beach, he said, would take place at a designated spot adjacent to the beach.
Beth Gibeley, owner of Bravo by the Sea, said the boys are welcome to park next to her restaurant. She said Martin has been keeping her up to date on the proposal.
“They are definitely welcome and we would like for them to have their cart here in one of our parking spots,” she said. “I think it’s an excellent idea. On some days, when it’s hot, it’s uncomfortable to walk to the beach. I hope it gets approved.”
Martin’s father, also named Stephen Martin, said the idea has merit.
“It’s a much needed service,” he said. “I think it’s something where if we had a trial period, we could prove to them it’s an asset. People love coming to the beach but they also have to lug their beach gear and small kids.”
The senior Martin said proof of liability insurance for the service would be presented during an upcoming Select Board meeting.
“I think that providing that service to the beach goers would be good,” he said. “It’s a good learning service for the boys as well.”
Concerns expressed
In response to the proposal, Select Board member Brian Sollosy asked whether there might be a potential conflict with other motor vehicles at the drop-off area.
“When people are coming off the beach at the end of the day, how many people are going to be waiting for a ride and how is that going to impact the other traffic?” he asked. “I mean, it’s a great idea. I applaud it. I’ve thought about this for a lot of years myself. But, we’re concerned about traffic.”
Sollosy pointed to the motor vehicles that backed up to Masconomo Street during the recent Memorial Day weekend.
“There’s a lot concerns that I have,” said Sollosy. “We have to think through the whole process. There are concerns about the weekends and the chaos that might ensue.”
Town Administrator Gregory Federspiel said he planned to look into the matter, including the question of whether the proposed plan would be considered a livery service.
“Whether or not this qualifies is a question,” said Federspiel. “Under state law, I believe the minimum age is 21. I don’t have an answer to that yet.”
Select Board member Becky Jaques said based on her research\, it is not clear whether such an enterprise would be legal, since the two drivers are both younger than 21.
“We just don’t have enough clarification yet, I don’t think,” she said. “We would have to have some sort of (liability insurance) proof before we could go ahead with this. Kudos to you for coming up with this but for everybody’s safety, we have to make sure we’re all abiding by state guidelines.”
Jaques said she did not believe the board was at a point where it could make a decision on the proposal, adding more information is warranted.
“May I suggest we continue this to another time when we have more information?” she asked.
The board later moved to continue the discussion on the matter at its meeting on Tuesday, June 20. According to the agenda, discussion about the proposal is slated to begin at 7:10 p.m.
Stephen Hagan can be reached at 978-675-2708 or at shagan@northofboston.com.