Decades of the seaport kicking the can down the road on its lack of secondary sewage treatment at the Gloucester Water Pollution Control Facility on Essex Avenue are officially over — to the tune of $150 million or more to construct such a facility over the next five years.
This would be the city’s largest investment in the plant since it opened in 1984.
U.S. Attorney Rachael S. Rollins, Mayor Greg Verga and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency have announced the city has entered into the consent decree with the EPA, the U.S. Department of Justice and the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection in federal court for the city to clean up its act.
Specifically, the city has agreed to resolve violations of federal and state Clean Water acts for its wastewater plant discharging under-treated sewage with disease-causing organisms and toxic pollutants into Massachusetts Bay.
The settlement requires America’s oldest seaport to construct a secondary treatment plant at the existing plant, which lacks the kind of facility that uses both physical and biological processes to break down harmful elements found in municipal sewage.
Gloucester’s wastewater plant has been operating without secondary treatment pursuant to a 2001 waiver, according to statement announcing the decree, which said the EPA and the state Department of Environmental Protection recently determined that water pollution data indicated the waiver should not be renewed, and that the secondary treatment upgrade was needed.
Under the proposed settlement, the city has agreed to upgrades with “an expected cost in excess of $150 million,” Rollins’ statement said. In the past, Verga has given “back of the napkin” estimates of the cost to ratepayers of $80 million to $100 million.
The mayor spoke about the need for a secondary treatment plant shortly after taking office in January 2022, along with the potential impact on ratepayers and the need to do “everything we can to get federal and state funding.”
‘Time to invest’
According to Rollins’ statement, the seaport has provided “an aggressive schedule to EPA and MassDEP for design and construction of secondary treatment”: complete design and bidding is scheduled for end of 2024, construction is planned for the end of 2027, with compliance with all permit limits achieved by March 30, 2028.
The plant would operate throughout construction, the city said.
“This project is a major step toward improving our infrastructure in our community,” Verga said in a prepared statement. “This is an incredible investment in our residents and environment. I am proud to take this project on to do the most good for the most people over the most time. This is also a major investment into economic development; these upgrades to the wastewater treatment facility will make Gloucester a more inviting and attractive location for current and future businesses.”
Verga said in a State of the City address published in the Times in February that construction of the secondary treatment facility was vital to the seaport’s economy.
“The lack of industrial pretreatment of wastewater limits the amount of fish processing and manufacturing in Gloucester and increases the cost of doing business in our city,” he said.
Last year, EPA and MassDEP issued a new National Pollution Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) Permit to the city that spelled out pollution limits the existing facility cannot meet because the plant only provides primary treatment, which involves clarification/settling of sewage and disinfection, the statement says. “Complying with the proposed consent decree, if entered by the federal court, will help ensure that Gloucester comes into compliance with the Clean Water Act,” the statement says.
“Fiercely protecting our environment is a civil and human rights issue. Ensuring that bodies of water are not contaminated with harmful toxins and pollutants remains a vital part of this work. This Consent Decree requires Gloucester to take significant steps to improve the quality of the water it discharges into Massachusetts Bay,” said Rollins in her statement.
EPA New England Regional Administrator David W. Cash said in a prepared statement that the settlement was a result of years of work among the EPA and state and local partners to address sewage from the plant entering Massachusetts Bay.
“Notably, this means Gloucester will be the final major city in the eastern U.S. to install secondary treatment at their wastewater treatment facilities,” Cash said. “The timing of this is fortunate, as it is a great time to make investments in water treatment infrastructure thanks to funding assistance available in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that may help defray costs borne by local ratepayers.”
Paying for plant
Verga said he knew this day was coming as the city was already in conversations with state and federal environmental regulators before he became mayor. Early on in his administration, conversations with those officials spoke about the city’s goal to come into compliance.
“And, we let them know we are going to need some help because at that time $100 million was a lot of money,” said Verga, who said he was surprised to see the number had swelled to $150 million.
He said the city plans to seek as much funding as it can from the state and federal government, including through grants and/or low-interest or forgivable loans, “because ultimately, it will be on the ratepayer.”
Verga has already pledged $10 million in COVID-19 pandemic Local Fiscal Recovery Funds from the American Rescue Plan Act for the project. The city is also getting $2 million in federal money for the wastewater plant’s upgrades, while a $4.7 million flood barrier project to make the plant more resilient from flooding is scheduled to start in the coming months. There has also been discussion about whether the plant could serve as a treatment plant for all of Cape Ann.
U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Salem, toured the plant in August after announcing the $2 million in fiscal 2023 Community Project Funding, money that was also secured by U.S. Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Edward Markey.
“We’ve been living on borrowed time for many years,” said Verga in an interview. The former city councilor said the EPA and the DEP were constantly on the city to do something about this.
From the early 1990s to the early 2000s, the city was in “sewer expansion mode” to get residents off of failing septic systems by expanding sewer lines to the Rockport town line in an attempt to clean up the Annisquam River. The city also extended sewers so that Essex could tie in to the plant. Rockport has a small section tied in near Long Beach.
‘Herculean task’
State Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr of Gloucester said this is the first concrete commitment to address the wastewater plant in decades. He credited Verga for taking the project head on. “They are confronting it knowing it’s not going to be an easy task,” Tarr said.
He said financing the upgrades to the wastewater treatment plant, whether it becomes a regional plant or just one for Gloucester is going to be a Herculean task. The problem, Tarr said, is there is not a large number of ratepayers among which to spread the cost. The city already has fairly high sewer rates. The present rate is $17.12 per 1,000 gallons based on the amount of water used.
Tarr said he was concerned about how the financing of the project might affect the city’s bond rating. A large jump in the sewer rate could also displace long-time residents.
He said meetings among Cape Ann communities and staff of Moulton’s office on regionalizing the wastewater treatment plant are continuing.
‘Gloucester is not alone’
State Rep. Ann-Margaret Ferrante, D-Gloucester, the vice chair of the House Committee on Ways and Means, said Gloucester is not the only Bay State city or town facing a similar consent decree.
“Gloucester is not alone in facing this challenge,” she said, noting the project’s cost is comparable to the city’s annual budget. She said the state has a number of programs, low-interest bond opportunities, loans and grants it can provide to communities.
She noted that since the city has agreed to take on the project it should be easier to apply for state and federal help.
Issues with the plant’s influent screw pumps cropped up on Feb. 4. The city asked residents to limit water use due to sewage overflows into Harbor Cove and Massachusetts Bay from the plant’s outfall pipe three miles offshore.
“We still have the rented pumps,” Verga said, “and they are looking to switch from the diesel to electric (pumps) but status quo right now. It’s working.”
Under the terms of the consent decree, Gloucester has until May 15 to submit to the EPA and MassDEP a formal timeline of preliminary design, permitting, construction phasing and funding authorizations.
It has until Dec. 31, 2024, to submit to the EPA and MassDEP final designs for the plant and until the end of March 2028 to finish construction, the city said. The Department of Public Works will oversee the project with Environmental Partners Group, LLC, serving as the Owner’s Project Manager.
The proposed consent decree is subject to a 30-day public comment period and court approval after it is published in the Federal Register. You can read it here: https://www.justice.gov/enrd/consent-decrees.
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714, or at eforman@northofboston.com.