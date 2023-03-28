It may be mid-summer before the Institution for Savings’ busy drive-up ATM on Parker Street in Gloucester can be replaced after it was severely vandalized early Tuesday morning, leaving it unavailable for customers to use, the Newburyport-based bank said.
Bank officials reached out to their counterparts at Cape Ann Savings Bank and are steering customers to this local bank’s nearby ATMs until the drive-up Parker Street ATM can be swapped out.
Gloucester police received the report of vandalism to the ATM at 4 Parker St. at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
The damage was so severe it left the ATM unavailable to customers who use it daily, said Michael Jones, Institution for Savings’ president and CEO, in a prepared statement.
Bank employees found the damage when they arrived for work, filled out a police report and forwarded surveillance footage capturing the incident to the Police Department. The extent of the damage means it needs be replaced, something that could take several months.
“I am disappointed that someone would do this,” Jones said. “In addition to this machine being very expensive to replace, it also provides a convenient banking service for so many of our customers. I apologize in advance for the inconvenience as we do everything we can to replace this ATM as soon as possible but it looks like it will be mid-summer before that can happen.”
Jones said he spoke with officials at Cape Ann Savings Bank and he’s directing customers seeking 24-hour ATM service to head to Cape Ann Saving’s ATMs at 109 Main St., 38 Rogers St., 4 School House Road, 132 Washington St. (ATM cash only) and 1 Blackburn Center (ATM cash only).
Like Institution for Savings, Cape Ann Savings belongs to the SUM Network so customers will not incur a surcharge to use those ATMs.
“We are grateful to our friends at Cape Ann Savings for providing this alternative for our customers during this time,” Jones said. It should be noted that the 4 Parker St. office has a lobby ATM that can be used during regular business hours.