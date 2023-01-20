Gloucester resident Warren Waugh, managing partner of the Peabody-based Lyon-Waugh Auto Group, played a key role in helping fly local disc jockey Scott MacDonald, known as DJ Scottie Mac, to a hospital in Miami for treatment after MacDonald was seriously injured in a scooter accident last week in Jamaica.
With a promise to be reimbursed later, Waugh used his credit card to pay for the REVA air ambulance service after MacDonald’s family found out that in order to wire money raised for this purpose in a massive outpouring of support, they would have to wait over the long Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend for the next business day, which was this past Tuesday, Jan. 17. There was a feeling among MacDonald’s family and friends that MacDonald could not wait much longer.
“When you run into the situation like that you think about the party affected by it and everything else is irrelevant,” Waugh said Wednesday.
The thought on Saturday that MacDonald might be stuck in less than ideal conditions in Jamaica over the long holiday weekend was the low point for Joey Ciaramitaro, creator of the popular Good Morning Gloucester blog.
Ciaramitaro said he feels like he’s been on a roller coaster since the day he found out about what happened to his friend. He said Thursday there is concern MacDonald may be battling pneumonia. He added that the family would like to get MacDonald home next week.
Before MacDonald was flown to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, Ciaramitaro said he was getting reports on MacDonald’s condition from MacDonald’s aunt, Theresa Bunker, and his girlfriend, Alison Gibeley, who had traveled to Jamaica on Saturday to be with MacDonald. Ciaramitaro said conditions were described to him as MacDonald being in a makeshift space that was “a horror show.”
MacDonald initially was in a hospital in the western part of the island in Savanna-la-Mar but was later transported to Cornwall Regional Hospital in Montego Bay.
For several years, the Cornwall Regional Hospital has been a undergoing a massive renovation project due to air-quality issues, according to a report in the Caribbean National Weekly that looked at problems of overcrowding and service disruptions as a result of the project. Ciaramitaro worried that if his friend did not get out of the hospital there, “it could have been fatal.”
He said MacDonald’s aunt and girlfriend were frantic when they were confronted with the inability to wire the money for the air ambulance. That’s when Waugh stepped up, using a credit card to pay for the service, with assurances from the family he would be reimbursed on Tuesday, Ciaramitaro said.
“We are so lucky to have gotten him out when we got him out,” Ciaramitaro said.
Waugh said he has known DJ Scottie Mac since 2012, the first year of the Bluefin Blowout when Waugh was a sponsor. Waugh later ran into him at other functions.
In 2016, Waugh moved to the seaport, and his auto group began using him to emcee and DJ events.
MacDonald has since become the voice of the tuna tournament that benefits the Alzheimer’s Association, and Waugh’s auto group now presents it.
Waugh said those who had gone to visit MacDonald “were absolutely shocked by his conditions and the state he was in.” That rallied the troops, Waugh said. Waugh and his wife, Karen Hanson, and Lyon-Waugh Auto Group had already made a sizeable donation and he said he knew more and more people would be donating to MacDonald’s cause.
After hearing from Ciaramitaro what the holdup in getting MacDonald home was, he offered to use his credit card to get him on the air ambulance, and MacDonald was on a plane Sunday night, his flight tracked online by Waugh, Ciaramitaro and others.
“He said: ‘Let’s get him out of there,” Ciaramitaro said.
“We needed to get him home and I hope somebody would do the same with me” under similar circumstances, Waugh said.
There has been an outpouring of support for MacDonald and his family in the days that followed, including but not limited to the nonprofit Better Together For Cape Ann Inc. raising nearly $53,000 through a Venmo account, and a fundraiser at Cape Ann Lanes on Saturday that netted more than $31,000 for MacDonald’s recovery. A bank account has been set up at Cape Ann Savings Bank to benefit MacDonald’s recovery.
A fundraiser was scheduled at the Beauport Hotel on Commercial Street on Thursday night and the Amvets Post 32 in Gloucester is holding a bingo fundraiser on Friday evening.
“I don’t think you could do it anywhere else,” Waugh said of such an outpouring. “Joey definitely has the ability to get his voice out there and rally the troops.”
“It was a critical juncture, and he stepped up,” Ciaramitaro said of Waugh.
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714,or at eforman@northofboston.com.