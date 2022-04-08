It didn't take long Friday morning for a tree crew to remove the towering, century-old American beech that stood outside the entrance to Sawyer Free Library on Dale Avenue.
Over the course of a couple of hours, under overcast skies, a member of the tree crew was hoisted by a towering Mayer Tree Service crane into the beech where he attached a line to a large limb.
The worker then sawed off the limb, which was lifted and maneuvered onto the street in front of the library by the crane. Another worker used a smaller crane attached to a noisy wood chipper to pick up the large branchs and feed it into the machine, which then spit wood chips into the back of a truck.
The crew repeated the steps and by 9:30 a.m., all that was left was the trunk with no branches. Then that was cut up and hoisted away.
The library’s Board of Trustees said earlier this week the beech had been in decline for several years and the decision to take it down was not one made lightly. Arborists found the tree to be diseased and deteriorating quickly, so the library moved to remove it for safety reasons.
The library had spent about $9,000 to retain tree specialists to monitor and treat the tree after a comprehensive assessment by a certified arborist in 2016 found the beech had a widespread fungal infection. North Shore Arborists of Gloucester was tasked with removing the tree.
With City Hall across the street from the library, Mayor Greg Verga posted a live video of the work to Facebook.
"It is unfortunate that the tree needs to come down,” Verga said in an email, “but after extensive work with qualified arborists, it is clear that the tree is a risk to public safety and health. It is a relief to hear that the library will be finding ways to keep the tree's legacy alive." Verga serves as a member of the library's Board of Trustees because of his position as mayor.
While not many people came out to see the tree's demise, the beech that stood for about 100 years in the 399-year-old seaport did have its share of admirers.
Jess Semeraro, who lives a few blocks from the library, was one of the few who came out to see the tree being removed.
“I mean it’s been here for over 100 years and its brother or sister went recently,” she said of another beech tree that stood outside the library. She thought about how much the tree witnessed over the century. “I just feel really sad about it,” she said. The loss of the tree will change the neighborhood as a whole, she added.
“Oh, it’s sad,” said Angela Dion, who grew up in Gloucester and said the tree has been in front of the library her entire life. “But if it’s diseased and it’s going to be hazardous to the community, the children’s library and the people here … it’s very sad.”
“I think it’s a tragedy,” said Ann Rhinelander, lamenting the beech's removal and what that will mean for the streetscape.
On Thursday, someone had left a bunch of tulips at its base with a note that read: “Dear American Beech. Thank you for all of your beauty! Rest in Peace. XOXO.”
There is also a plaque near the tree’s base that reads: “Ongoing care and feeding of this beech tree is given in memory of Adele Quincy Ervin 1924-2018.”
Ervin, who was a fixture in Manchester politics and was active in civic and cultural affairs on Cape Ann, died on June 24, 2018, at age 93.
“It’s sad,” said Fran Aliberte, the library trustees vice president, adding that the tree was a safety hazard. He said the trustees plan to plant another tree at some point to honor Ervin. The library also plans to preserve some of the wood and work with local artisans to make something like a bench or a donor wall or something else to commemorate it.
“We’ll plant another tree,” he said.