Jill Cahill, Gloucester’s Community Development director in the administration of outgoing Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken, has been tapped by Mayor-elect Greg Verga to be the city’s next chief administration officer and Verga’s de facto chief of staff, the mayor-elect’s office announced Thursday afternoon.
“Jill’s work as Gloucester’s CDD for the past four-plus years is nothing short of remarkable,” said Verga, who will be inaugurated as the city’s 60th mayor on Jan. 1, in a prepared statement. “She’s been at the forefront of designing and implementing plans, policies and programs to coordinate the physical growth and economic development of the city. She has seamlessly executed wide-ranging oversight functions, including management, advocacy and planning. She’s also secured and administered nearly $10 million dollars in grant funding since 2017.”
“Jill is smart, driven and inspiring,” Verga said. “As good as she’s been for Gloucester in her current role, she will help the city even more as the chief administrative officer inside City Hall.”
Cahill, 46, lives in Gloucester and has been the city’s community development director since 2017.
“I’m excited and grateful for this new opportunity,” said Cahill in the statement. “The mayor-elect is determined to take responsibility and make important decisions for the city at a vitally important juncture in our history, but he insists on doing that collaboratively and transparently while ensuring the community is engaged and broadly behind those decisions. This is the ideal time and place in my career to step into this role. Long-term, positive impacts on Gloucester are a top priority of the Verga administration, and I’m eager to be a part of that.”
She’ll take up the position filled by Newburyport resident Frank G. Cousins Jr., the former state representative, retired Essex County sheriff and former president of the Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry.
Cousins temporarily took the job in May, after Chief Administrative Officer Nicole Kieser left earlier that month. Kieser had been tapped as CAO by Romeo Theken on Jan. 26 after Vanessa Krawczyk resigned from her interim position on Jan. 25. Krawczyk had worked in the post since June 2020 when former CAO James Destino retired.
“Appointing Jill Cahill as chief administrative officer is a smart and strategic decision by Mayor-elect Verga,” said Destino in a prepared staement. “Having worked closely with Jill, I know from experience that she is the best person for the job. Since day one Jill has worked hard to build relationships with other department heads and community leaders, and that will be vital to her new role.
She has a proven record of successfully building and leading her team, she is strategic and focused, and she understands how important leadership in the mayor’s office is to the success of the entire city.”
Cahill has a wealth of executive experience in government, communications and fundraising, having served as chief of staff for state Sen. Karen Spilka, an Ashland Democrat who is now state Senate president. Cahill also served as the executive director for the Massachusetts Caucus of Women Legislators.
Prior to working for the city, Cahill spent four years as communications manager for the nonprofit Pathways for Children, which works to support families and children impacted by economic and social inequity. She handled external communications, donor relations and community outreach in addition to overseeing special events.
In the statement, Cahill emphasized that a major appeal of the new job was Verga’s campaign-long emphasis on listening to the experts around him and the City Council, incorporating every point of view into his decision-making process.
“The mayor-elect understands that on many issues, he won’t be the expert in the room — I think that self-awareness is a tremendous strength for an executive to possess,” Cahill said.
Cahill was among a number of officials in Romeo Theken’s administration, including Harbormaster T.J. Ciarametaro and former Human Resources Director Donna Leete — to file complaints alleging a hostile work environment created the mayor. Health Department staff, including then Health Director Karin Carroll, also accused the mayor of bullying. Carroll also filed a formal complaint.
An outside investigator hired by the city to review the complaints filed against the mayor found that Romeo Theken did not violate any laws, but had violated multiple city rules and standards of conduct.
The search for Cahill’s replacement as community development director will begin immediately, the statement said.
