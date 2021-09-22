A human mosaic, featuring self portraits of more than 600 local residents, now hangs larger than life in an exhibit called “Quilted Together: An Exhibit of Community Portraits” in the Janet & William Ellery James Center at the new Cape Ann Museum Green.
The day-long opening celebration, geared for all ages, takes place this Saturday, Sept. 25, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the CAM Green, 13 Poplar St., off Grant Circle in Gloucester. Parking is available at the nearby O’Maley Innovation Middle School with trolley service to the venue. Admission is free but registration is required.
Visitors are invited to picnic, visit the historic houses on the property, play lawn games and take in a number of other special events and art-related activities. Included in the schedule are “Love’s Labors: An Installation” by Leslie Lyman at the White-Ellery House; “What This House Has Seen,” a theatrical interpretation of the Babson-Alling House by Lanes Coven; and “Heart in the Haystack: A community art installation” with Kim Radochia.
Oliver Barker, director of Cape Ann Museum, described the day’s activities as a welcoming gathering for the community.
“This is a true celebration of the community’s input in the creation of this new campus,” he said. “As a museum, we are excited to welcome our community to this new cultural gateway to Cape Ann, and for our community to see themselves on the walls of the new campus as this underscores the museum’s very real commitment to ensuring that Cape Ann Museum tells all the stories of Cape Ann as a place, its people, its industries and its influence — yesterday, today and tomorrow.”
The self-portrait initiative originated in 2019 when fifth-graders in local schools were invited to take part, but this effort was adapted with the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and now encompasses residents of all ages, from students to senior citizens.
“We realized that the initiative could create an authentic connection with this community and branched out last spring during the height of the COVID- 19 lockdown with a partnership with Action Inc. which was then operating the local homeless shelter using the YMCA facilities. The overwhelming response from shelter participants then was that the project provided a sense of place and it has grown exponentially,” Barker said. “We are so humbled and delighted that so many members of this community have come together in this way.”
The day’s events feature many activities for children, including a music and movement class with JamBABY, story time, and a performance by students of Seaside Circus, a Cape Ann-based circus school. Children also can make their own juggling balls, blow bubbles and hula hoop.
For those who enjoy history and architecture, there will be a walking tour of the White-Ellery House, built in 1710, at 2 p.m.
From 3 to 5 p.m., local teen musicians and artists will set up in front of the James Center where members of the CAM Teen Arts Council will talk about how the museum plans to engage local high school students.
The self-portraits exhibition will be on view, along with community quilts by Clara Wainwright and by participants in the Rose Baker Senior Center art program, through Nov. 5.
Cape Ann residents can visit for free on the second Saturday of each month. More information and registration for Saturday’s events is available at www.capeannmuseum.org.