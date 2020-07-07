Cape Ann YMCA's Camp Spindrift Director Amanda Tower will hold a special virtual Camp Town Hall via Google Meet on Tuesday, July 7 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The virtual Town Hall will be a place where families can learn all about the camp, safety protocols, adventure activities and overall Y camp fun.
People interested in attending can access the meeting by going to https://meet.google.com/gsi-xjsu-guq or calling in at 1 470-735-5925 (PIN: 843085006).
A reminder of the event will also be posted to the Cape Ann YMCA's Facebook page on the day of the event.
Please submit questions directly to Amanda Tower at towera@northshoreymca.org anytime before the event.