With a tag line of “Celebrate, Donate, Elevate,” the Sawyer Free Library Foundation this week launched its capital campaign for the “2025 Sawyer Free Library,” a project to enlarge and renovate the library building.
It did so with some notable backers of the library’s mission: Gov. Charlie Baker and first lady Lauren Baker.
“Libraries like Sawyer Free Library in Gloucester are invaluable to our communities and they provide so much more than books,” said Baker in a video spot in support of the library. “The Sawyer Free Library has been an incredible resource to the city of Gloucester for more than a century,” he said. “We’re so proud to support its work to meet the needs of its residents.”
Lauren Baker said in the video the library “offers job training, technology workshops, multilingual support, lifelong learning resources and so much more.”
“The City of Gloucester is lucky to have Sawyer Library,” added the governor.
The foundation, which was formed in 2019, kicked off its fundraising capital campaign this week. The foundation’s board consists of non-profit and business professionals with deep ties to Gloucester with substantial fundraising experience.
The proposed project would preserve the exterior of the library’s Monell Building along Dale Avenue and add a 15,000 square-foot addition extending toward School Street. The project is meant to update the library with expanded space for its programming and that of community groups that use it, allow for better use of technology, and provide improved accessibility and sustainability in terms of energy use.
The project is estimated to cost $28 million. A provisional award of $9.3 million from the Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners accounts for just over a third of the project’s cost, and the campaign has already netted $14.1 million including the MBLC grant.
The fundraising campaign will include various ways of getting the word out, from traditional print media, digital earned media, TV advertising, streaming and sponsorships on public radio and other platforms. The campaign has also launched an interactive campaign website, sawyerfree2025.org, and there are ways to give via text to donate functionality and campaign pages on social media, among other efforts.
The campaign website offers a 360-degree virtual view of what the new library exterior will look like and a video called “Why all this matters,” featuring Phoebe Potts, a parent and patron, Melissa Dimond, the executive director of Wellspring House, and Eric Mitchell, the CEO of Pathways for Children, among others.
In one spot provided by the campaign, former Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken says: “The only membership you need here is free. That nowadays is rare.”
“This is an opportunity where, you know, people can demonstrate that it’s important to them,” Mayor Greg Verga said. “It is indeed a team effort.”