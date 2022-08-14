Representatives of the Gloucester fishing industry caught the ears of Democratic candidate for governor Attorney General Maura Healey, and a Democratic candidate for attorney general, Andrea Campbell, during a meeting at the Gloucester House Restaurant on Rogers Street around noon before a campaign canvass kickoff.
The pair heard concerns about the high cost of fuel and offshore wind, among others.
“The price of fuel is killing us right now,” said fisherman Joe Orlando, president of Northeast Fishery Sector II.
“I can’t even imagine. How much does it cost?” Healey asked.
Orlando said the cost went from $2,000 to $6,000.
Healey said it is important for the state to support the fishing industry economically, culturally and historically.
“As a Commonwealth, we need to do a better job of sharing,” Healey said. “The state has never seen the money like it’s seeing right now … We’ve got to make sure the fishing industry gets some. Because whether you are talking about fuel relief or whether you are talking about work force and retraining, whether you are talking about, you know, how do you take care of not only active fishermen but retired fishermen and their families?
“And we need new ones, too,” said Angela Sanfilippo, executive director of the Massachusetts Fishermen’s Partnership and president of the Gloucester Fishermen’s Wives Association.
“I hear you, right,” Healey said. “But you are only going to attract people to the industry if they feel like they can survive.” Healey pledged solidarity from her and Campbell.
“It was a beautiful meeting,” Sanfilippo said. “It was a meeting where we felt we were heard and Maura has been there before for us.” She said the problems of the fishing industry will be part of the campaign. “So it’s so nice that they came and said: ‘Tell us what is going on.’”
It was the first time that Campbell, Healey, and state Rep. Ann-Margaret Ferrante, D-Gloucester, who is facing a primary challenge for the 5{sup}th{/sup} Essex seat from the Rockport’s D. Nathaniel Mulcahy, had campaigned together, according to Campbell’s campaign.
Campbell, a former Boston City Councilor, was endorsed by Healey earlier this month as Campbell squares off in the Sept. 6 primary against Shannon Liss-Riordan of Brookline and Quentin Palfrey of Weston.
Campbell said it was important for her to listen to representatives of the fishing industry firsthand.
“So I continue to come back to Gloucester so they understand that I’m going to be accessible to this industry and to the folks who are working hard and to ensure they are at the table when addressing our climate goals, new industries including wind; we need to move forward with that at the same time make sure they are part of that conversation so we are not losing the economic development and jobs that come from this industry, and the tourists and tourism industry that also thrives because of it.”
The meeting included former Mayor John Bell, former Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken, who is deputy commissioner of the Massachusetts Department of Fish and Game, and Mayor Greg Verga. Also there was state Rep. Jerry Parisella, D-Beverly, and state Rep. Jamie Belsito, D-Topsfield.
Tessa Browne, owner of Cape Ann Lobstermen and a member of the city’s Fisheries Commission, said her wholesale and retail lobster business helps support 500 people among employees, families, crew members, people who they buy bait from and those they sell to. She is also planning to open a restaurant and her husband works as a full-time lobsterman.
Browne said the lobster fishery has been sustainable, but there have been a few issues lately concerning right whale conservation and the coming of wind farms “that everyone is very concerned about and there is not a lot of support, but it sounds like they will be giving us more support, which is good going forward.”
“The issues that we are confronting as an industry,” Ferrante said, “are so technical and multi-faceted and nuanced that to have Andrea here today, to have Maura here today, to see them working together as a team and the fact that the industry and its concerns are a priority for them is very important for the survival of our industry.”
Ethan Forman may be contacted at 978-675-2714,or at eforman@northofboston.com.