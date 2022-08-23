Cans of food needed to anchor vigil luminaries

Next Monday, Aug 29, more than 800 luminaries will quietly glow in row after row on Gloucester’s waterfront, and the Luminaries and Love crowd will number in the hundreds .
As she did last year, event organizer Kathy Day is having a canned food drive for Monday’s overdose vigil, which will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. near the flag pole by the Blynman Bridge on Stacy Boulevard. (GPS: 99 Western Ave.) Rain date is Tuesday, Aug. 30, and updates will be available on Facebook.
The cans of food collected will be used to anchor the luminaries and then donated to The Open Door for distribution through its food pantry.
Donations of canned food (no glass, please) may be dropped off in the lobbies of Cape Ann Lanes, 53 Gloucester Ave.; Glen T. MacLeod Cape Ann YMCA, 7 Gloucester Crossing Road; and the Gloucester Police Station, 197 Main St. Canned food will also be accepted at the luminaries display on Monday.
Please consider, says Day, organizing a collection among friends, neighborhood, or at your workplace.
“It is truly a community effort,” she says.
Day, who is the North East Director of Learn to Cope, has over the years been, in effect, the keeper of the flames as the vigil luminaries grew and grew in numbers. Each year, following the vigil, she would collect and carefully store the luminary bags — each scrawled with loving tributes from friends and families— for next year’s use. With each year, this became understandably more challenging, as each bag had to be emptied of the sand that anchored it to the ground and stored yet again.
The following year, the challenge would be reversed, with each of the ever increasing numbers of bags being taken out of storage, anchored with sand, and lovingly lit.
So last year Day had an idea. Instead of sand, cans full of food would be used to anchor the luminaries. Cans gathered from the community and, once used, donated to The Open Door to help feed members of the community who are in need.
At last year’s vigil, Julie LaFontaine, executive director of The Open Door, was there to collect the cans for distribution through the food pantry.
“It just felt right,” says Day.