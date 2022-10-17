Chamber hosts $25K game
The Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce is selling tickets for its annual $25,000 Game.
The October cash give-way offers 12 chance to win; grand prize is $10,000, second prize, $5,000, third prize, $2,500; six prizes of $1,000 each; and three prizes of $500 each.
Tickets are $100 each, with a limit of 500 tickets. Each includes admittance to a ticket-pulling ceremony to be held in person at the Gloucester Elks on Thursday, Oct. 20, from 5 to 7 p.m. Attendance to the ceremony is limited so registration with the chamber is required to attend.
Game tickets as well as 50/50 raffle tickets ( a body length is $20 and an arm length is $10) are available at the chamber, 24 Harbor Loop, or by calling 978-283-1601.
BCNE honored by BostInno
BCNE and the other honorees were selected for demonstrating their success in raising funds, launching new products, bringing in new customers, growing their Boston footprint, and supporting the local community and innovation ecosystem.
BCNE was one of five organizations nominated in the Ecosystem Supporters category, which highlights the groups supporting the success of impressive startups. Other categories include Cleantech and Greentech, Consumer Goods, Fintech, Software Companies (Later State — Series C and Later), Software Companies (Earlier Stage — Stage B and Earlier), Life Sciences, Medtech and Healthtech, and Robotics.
Later this fall, BostInno will announce their Inno Blazers, in which a single winner from each category will be chosen by their panel of industry judges.
“We are honored to be recognized for our work in building a biomanufacturing cluster here in New England,” said Jared Auclair, associate dean at Northeastern University, director of their Biopharmaceutical Analysis Training Lab, and co-lead of BCNE. “We’re in tremendous company, and are encouraged and inspired by the other organizations who were noticed for their innovative and exciting work and ideas.”
BioConnects New England aims to create a robust biomanufacturing industry in the Northeast to address the bottlenecks experienced in drug production. It will also boost the region’s economy by increasing access to well-paying jobs and engaging marginalized communities.
Massachusetts-based Northeastern University leads the coalition, which includes Gloucester Marine Genomics Institute, The Biopharmaceutical Analysis Training Laboratory at Northeastern University, The Roux Institute at Northeastern University in Portland, Maine, Massachusetts Life Sciences Center, Worcester Polytechnic Institute, Rhode Island Commerce, the I-195 Design & Innovation District in Providence, Rhode Island, the University of Rhode Island, and FocusMaine.
Donations
NeedyMeds thanks Beth Israel Lahey Health Beverly and Addison Gilbert Hospitals as well as Cape Ann Savings Bank for their sponsorship of the 37th Annual BeMedWise Talk About Your Medicines Month about medication safety and aging. Visit BeMedWise.org for resources, info, and tools on helping older patients stay med-safe.