Jewelry artist in juried show
A Gloucester artist is included the juried craft show CraftBoston Holiday, which offers one-of-a-kind and limited edition gifts. Online. Presented by Boston’s Society of Arts + Crafts, the 2021 show runs through Jan. 30, shoppable at https://bit.ly/2ZnRH9Y.
Handcrafted jewelry artist Chloe Leigh‘s work also is available in her shop Chloe Leigh Designs, 196 Main St., Gloucester. She is has a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Jewelry and Metalsmithing from MassArt and a jeweler’s degree from the Gemological Institute of America. Her training took her to schools in Italy, Franc, and Turkey, and she uses sterling/argentium silver, gold, and personally sourced gems to create her jewelry.
Foundation elects new trustees
Amy Kingman of Essex and Jonathan Payson of Manchester were recently elected as two of the 18 trustees of Essex County Community Foundation (ECCF), an organization serving the 34 cities and towns of Essex County.
Kingman, who was serving on ECCF’s County Leadership Council before being elected, has more than 15 years of experience in philanthropy and the nonprofit sector.
“During my career, I have always found that crafting a common vision and then working together towards that goal is the most effective way to innovate and create real change,” said Kingman in a prepared statement. “ECCF has done such a great job of bringing so many different people together to support Essex County and I’m really looking forward to playing a role in continuing that work and creating new opportunities for the people of Essex County.”
Kingman also serves on the board of trustees at Gloucester-based Wellspring House, a nonprofit that inspires families and adults to achieve employment and financial security through stable housing, education, job training and career readiness.
Payson, a retired Wellington Management Company executive, former Marine Corps Reserve officer and Gulf War veteran, Payson serves as a volunteer pilot for the Veterans Airlift Command. He is also a trustee at Endicott College and the Northeast Hospital Corporation, as well as at Root NS, a nonprofit offering youth training and employment opportunities in the foodservice industry.
“I am fortunate to be rejoining the ECCF board at a time when collaboration is truly at the forefront of finding solutions to our region’s greatest social challenges,” said Payson. “Essex County is emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic stronger and more unified than ever before, and it is exciting to be part of an organization that really uses this sense of unity as a tool to help the region move forward together.”
People
- Ian Hurlburt has joined the Beverly office of SV Design, Siemasko + Verbridge as senior project manager in the residential architecture department. Hurlburt brings to the drawing table three decades of architectural experience with a residential and commercial design background throughout New England. He is a graduate of the Rhode Island School of Design, where he earned a Bachelor of Architecture and a Bachelor of Fine Art degree.
- Alexander Doyle, owner of Conley’s Drug Store, has been named 2021 Ipswich Small Business Person of the Year. He was honored at a reception in his honor on Sept. 27, at The Ipswich Inn in Ipswich.
- Judy Cranney. Laura Kurzrok, Hannah Ginley. Nancy Palmer, Jo Ann Simons and. Sara Stanleywere honored for their outstanding inspiration and achievements when the North Shore Chamber of Commerce celebrated its inaugural Diamond Awards 2021 Breakfast at Kernwood Country Club in Salem on Sept. 21. Cranney is the recently retired vice president and chief operating officer of Care Dimensions; Kurzrok, of Marblehead, is retired executive director of Eastern Bank Charitable Foundation; Ginley, is chief people officer of Windover Construction; Palmer, of Danvers, is chair of Northeast Hospital Corporation‘s Board of Trustees; Simons, of Swampscott, is president and chief executive officer of Northeast Arc; Stanley, of Rowley, is executive director of Healing Abuse Working for Change (HAWC).