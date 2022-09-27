Cape Ann Business Briefcase

Chamber fundraising auction Thursday
The Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Love Greater Cape Ann Fundraising Auction celebrates its 35th run on Thursday, Sept. 29, beginning at 5 p.m. at Cruiseport Gloucester, 6 Rowe Square. The auction retains its legacy as the largest in the region, and award-winning auctioneer Lynne Zink is returning to lead the live bidding.
This year’s auction — a signature event of the chamber’s centennial year — will bring together bidders from across Greater Cape Ann and the North Shore in hopes of going home with marquee items. Led by committee co-chairs Karin Porter and Andrea Donnelly, auction preparations are humming along with over $100,000 worth of donated items already in hand and great new packages arriving daily from chamber members and friends.
“We have been planning this since June, and our centennial year’s auction promises to be another great success and the most exciting night of the year,” said Porter.
Original paintings by Cape Ann’s leading artists, including Ken Knowles, Robert Gruppe, John Terelak, and Sam Nigro; exciting trips and adventures, including Tuscany, a South Africa Photo Safari and a hot air balloon ride; tickets to Bruins and Patriots games; and vacation getaway packages to the Berkshires and White Mountains, Boston and the other Cape are just some of the auction highlights. Plenty of other fun and unique items will also be up for bid.
Auction planners wish to express their appreciation for the support provided by sponsors Beauport Hospitality, Institution for Savings, Johnson O’Connor, Cape Ann Savings Bank, Coastal Windows & Exteriors, Noble Financial Group LLC, Applied Materials, BankGloucester, Brookline Bank, Carroll K. Steele insurance Agency Inc., Cazeault Solar, and Works by JD.
Auction items may be previewed by visiting https://one.bidpal.net/lovegca22. To register to attend, please visit www.capeannchamber.com or call 978-283-1601. Tickets for the 35th annual Love Greater Cape Ann Auction are $75 per person or $750 for a reserved table of 10 and include a cocktail hour with appetizers and full dinner. A limited number of seats and tables remain.
Home watch accredited
ROCKPORT — Salo Home Watch has earned accreditation from the National Home Watch Association for the 12th year.
Salo Home Watch is a service that “keeps an eye on things” at your vacation or primary home while you are not in residence. The NHWA was formed in 2009 in order to establish and maintain industry standards for absentee homeowner services throughout the United States and Canada (www.nationalhomewatchassociation.org).
During 2018-2019, Salo Home Watch experienced five saves. A save is a situation where, if Home Watch was not watching over the client’s home, the client would have experienced a big mess and an expensive clean-up.
Owner Dana Salo, a father of two daughters, is a 1983 graduate of Northeastern University, College of Criminal Justice. After retiring as a 36-year letter carrier, he began Salo Home Watch in August 2009, when a retired doctor on his mail route asked him to watch over his home while he was away. After counting the number of vacation homes on his mail route, a business idea took root. He is now operating Home Watch full-time.
Salo likes to point out that unoccupied homes are the breeding grounds for trouble. If your home sits unoccupied, it is not a question of “if something will happen,” he says, but instead, “when something will happen.”
Salo sat on the NHWA’s Advisory Board from its inception until last year. He is a Certified Home Watch Professional, making him one of the elite professionals in the industry. The CHWP designation shows Salo’s commitment to providing excellent service to his clients.
Salo Home Watch serves Rockport, Gloucester, Essex, Manchester-by-the-Sea, and most of the North Shore along the Route 128 corridor. Salo can be reached at 978-660-2372 or salohomewatch@gmail.com. Learn more at the company website, www.salohomewatch.com.
Gorton’s helps Food Project
A group of employees from Gloucester-based Gorton’s Seafood volunteered with The Food Project on Sept. 13. They harvested, washed, and weighed vegetables to be donated or brought to a crop share. The Food Project is a local non-profit organization that works to create a productive community of youth and adults from diverse backgrounds who work together to build a sustainable food system.
Volunteering that day were Logan Taylor, Victoria Tondo, Reilly Zubricki, Dillon Cecchi, Mark Jordan, and Joy Smith.
People
Lisa Albanese has joined J Barrett & Company as a Realtor at the agency’s Cummings Center office in Beverly. Her professional background includes more than 20 years of customer service experience with Verizon. Albanese, who lives in Wenham, is also longtime volunteer with the Boy Scouts, coordinated award ceremonies with local vendors as well as fundraisers. She was also an Assistant Scout Master.
Draga D. Gilroy also recently joined the firm as a sales associate at the Cummings Center office. Gilroy, a longtime Middleton resident, has worked in the field of disabilities as an educator and nurse for almost 20 years, and is fluent in several languages including Serbian, Croatian and Bosnian.
Realtor Norman Banville has also rejoined the agency in the Prides Crossing office in Beverly. In addition to his real estate experience, Banville has an extensive business background as a former successful business owner, software solutions provider and skilled craftsman/handyman. He has been a real estate agent since 2006.