Chamber auction
For the 35th year, the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce is hosting its Love Greater Cape Ann Fundraising Auction, which closes this Sunday, Nov. 13.
Featured auction items include two nights at the Cape Ann Motor Inn, a two-hour cruise for up to 46 people on Cape Ann Cruises, as well as a $100 gift certificate for up to two hours of work by Cape Ann Handyman, and stand-up paddle lessons for two at Cape Ann SUP, among other items.
Proceeds benefit the chamber’s work to support Greater Cape Ann through business and regional promotion, economic growth, educational enrichment and community events.
More information is available at capeannchamber.com, while items may viewed and bid on at https://one.bidpal.net/onlinelovegca22/.
Turkey Day dinner
If you don't want to cook a Thanksgiving meal, there are options in Gloucester for dinner on the holiday.
The Dining Room and Tavern at Castle Manor Inn 141 Essex Ave., is happy to host, and on the menu are herb roasted turkey, honey-glazed baked ham and hand-carved prime rib.
Then there's the Beauport Hotel, 55 Commercial St. Its seaside 1606 Restaurant & Oyster Bar is featuring a three-course, prix fixe menu including savory autumn squash bisque, herbed turkey roulade, and pumpkin cheesecake. Or enjoy a traditional New England Thanksgiving buffet and dine on a variety of gourmet dishes while taking in sweeping ocean views from its ballroom and event spaces.
Popping up is chef Ken Duckworth's Duckworth's of Gloucester, serving up soups, salads, and sides — everything but the bird, and desserts which are sold out — and a selection of wines by the bottle to go. Orders may placed now through Nov. 18 at www.duckworthsgloucester.com for pickup at 197 East Main St. on Nov. 23 between noon and 4 p.m. Duckworth’s Bistrot gift certificates will be accepted.
People
Four of Danvers-based Care Dimensions' hospice aides are among the 10 winners of the annual Compassionate Service Award, presented by the Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service of Massachusetts.
The aides honored are Melanie Anderson, Joachim Bagirirwa, Noemi Reynoso and senior hospice aide Georgia Stewart. All submitted short essays about why they work in health care and about their patients’ impact on their careers.
The annual awards recognize compassionate care across Massachusetts and honor health care workers who provide exceptional service to their patients and families. This is the third consecutive year that at least 40% of the winners were from Care Dimensions.
"Our hospice aides are the true embodiment of compassionate care," said Care Dimensions President & CEO Stephanie Patel, MD. "Every day, while our 116 hospice aides providing personal care to patients, they talk, laugh and listen to precious stories of their patients’ lives, and share a special connection. I’m immensely proud of their dedication and compassion.”
Gifts
The North Shore Chamber of Commerce recently presented a basket of gift cards totaling $1,215 to the 32 residents of Pleasant Street Apartments, a supportive housing complex for veterans in Beverly. The gift cards were donated by guests at the chamber's Annual Red White & Blue networking event hosted in conjunction with the Thrive initiative at the Beauport Hotel in Gloucester.