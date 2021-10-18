Milestones
MANCHESTER — The town invites residents to a celebration for Bob Willwerth on Monday, Oct. 18, at 10 a.m. in front of Town Hall. Willwerth, chief operator at the Manchester Waste Water Treatment Plant is retiring after 34 years of employment with the town.
GLOUCESTER— The Gloucester Rotary has named Josh Arnold and Sue Todd as Paul Harris Fellows, the prestigious award named after the Chicago lawyer who founded Rotary in 1905. Arnold was chosen by a Club Committee of previous recipients of the award, while Todd was chosen by the Interact Club, whose members are Gloucester High School Junior Rotarians. Arnold and Todd will be honored at a special dinner on Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, at Cruiseport Gloucester, 6 Rowe Square, in a ceremony that was postponed for one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The social hour will begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m.
Arnold served as Gloucester Rotary’s 88th president in 2010-2011, and several years as an assistant governor and historian for Rotary District 7930 and assistant public image coordinator for Rotary Zone 32. A member of Rotary in Gloucester and New Hampshire for 35 years, Arnold was involved in coordinating the refurnishing the apartments of the victims of the Lorraine Apartment Fire, and has written grants for playground equipment and wheelchairs for local beaches. He lives in Gloucester with his wife Teresa Gove Arnold. They have a daughter Jaclyn, who is married to Derek Simpson, and a grandson Carter Matthew Simpson.
Todd served as president and CEO of Pathways for Children from 1986 to December 2020. She was the second woman inducted to the Gloucester Rotary in 1986, and served as president in 1992-1993.
In 1984, Todd was a founding member of a coalition comprised of child protection experts dedicated to the prevention of child sexual abuse. This work is carried on by the national Enough Abuse Campaign. In 2000, Todd was honored as one of ten recipients with the Lewis Hine Award for Service to Children and Youth by the National Child Labor Committee.
She also served as state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr‘s representative on a state-wide commission charged with the implementation of a newly enacted law focused on children and families with the goal of providing support to avoid judicial intervention.
Tickets for the Paul Harris Dinner are $49 per person and may be reserved by contacting event chair Steve Kaity at 978-879-1051. The dinner is open to the public and friends and colleagues of Arnold and Todd are encouraged to attend.
DANVERS – In celebration of Spiritual (Pastoral) Care Week, Oct. 24 to 30, Care Dimensions is recognizing its 16 chaplains— including Emily Chandler of Gloucester — for the outstanding professional chaplaincy and pastoral counseling they provide patients at end of life. As part of Care Dimensions’ interdisciplinary teams, its chaplains care for patients wherever they live: in their homes, in skilled nursing facilities and assisted living communities, in hospitals, and at our inpatient hospice facilities in Lincoln and Danvers.
“Our chaplains are a very important part of Care Dimensions’ interdisciplinary team available to each hospice patient,” said Care Dimensions President and CEO Patricia Ahern. “They give ecumenical guidance and pastoral support in accordance with each family’s wishes and belief system. Our chaplains are the women and men who live our mission every day to deliver and coordinate spiritual support, comfort, strength and peace to patients and their families.”
Trunk show
Beauport Boutique at the Beauport Hotel Gloucester, 55 Commercial St., is hosting a trunk show Nov. 4 from 3 to 10 p.m. goods from Colby Davis of Boston, Mitchies, Linda Richards, Lilly Pulitzer, Alashan, Skida and Mariposa. There will also be new seasonal home decor, clothing, cashmere, jewelry and accessories, Beauport-branded apparel and more. Light sips and bites will be provided. Gift cards will also be available.
This year’s event will be open to the public, and unlike last year reservations are not required. Peak shopping times are expected to be between 5 and 7 p.m.
Contracts
WASHINGTON — Trilogic Systems of Gloucester, Massachusetts, won a federal contract award for $337,039 from the U.S. Navy in San Diego, California, for brand name requirement for AMPRO ADLink Compact Peripheral Component Interconnect Blades.
Grants
Two Gloucester nonprofits are among 90 organizations to have received grants from Massachusetts Humanities to support the response and recovery of the cultural sector from the ongoing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hammond Castle received $7,170 while Maritime Gloucester was awarded $13,000. Grants of up to $15,000 were awarded to retain or recruit staff, replace lost revenue, and rebuild audiences.
Totaling almost $1 million, the “Sustaining the Humanities through the American Rescue Plan (SHARP)” grants were made possible through funding provided to the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) by the American Rescue Plan. More than half of the SHARP recipients have budgets of $300,000 or less.
“The SHARP grants are another significant step in the journey to sustain the humanities at the local level,” said Brian Boyles, executive director of Mass Humanities. “As we continue to combat COVID-19, these funds will save jobs, build capacity, and allow organizations to develop new programs to serve their communities.”