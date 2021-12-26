Cape Ann Business Briefcase

Gloucester resident Amy Wieman, vice president of marketing for MP, a Beverly-based human capital management company focused on transforming the employer-employee relationship and experience, recently donated blankets to Plummer Youth Promise in Salem. MP purchased blankets from Beantown Blankets for their employees and for each one purchased they received one to give to a deserving charity. An MP employee suggested Plummer Youth Promise as one of four organizations to receive 20 blankets each. Pictured are Wieman and Emily Lonergan, community engagement manager at Plummer Youth Promise.