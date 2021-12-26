Cape Ann Business Briefcase

Promotions
Celebrating 175 years and growing, Gloucester-based Cape Ann Savings Bank is pleased to announce the following promotions:
Leo E. Bergeron, senior vice president of commercial lending.
John T. Brennan, senior vice president of trust and financial services.
Victor Conigliaro, senior vice president of information technology.
Marie F. Curley, senior vice president of operations.
J. Mark Olsen, senior vice president of residential lending.
Amy L. Randazza, senior vice president of compliance/BSA.
Andrew G. Marques, vice president of commercial lending.
Dean H. Murray, vice president, trust and financial services.
Dennis J. Acker, assistant vice president, retail banking.
Lynne M. Curcuru, assistant vice president, operations.
Franco Maniaci, assistant vice president, trust investment officer.
Krystal Williams, branch manager.
Isabella A. Randazzo, assistant branch manager.
Milestones
Pauline’s Gifts , 512 Essex Ave. in Gloucester, was recently named a finalist for the 70th Annual Retailer Excellence Awards announced by Gifts and Decorative Accessories Magazine in the Socially Responsible Category.
Pauline’s Gifts collects personal items for women on active duty overseas for Operation Troop Support out of Danvers.
Pauline’s Gifts was one of 21 retailers chosen for top honors and was recognized as one the magazine’s “25 Gifted Retailers” in the same issue. The shop has been run for 22 years by Pauline Bresnahan, a third generation Gloucester woman business owner.
“I am thrilled to be considered for such a prestigious award in my industry for our work with The Women to Women Donation Drive,” Bresnahan said. “We have collected over 1,000 pounds. of women’s personal items and raised over $2,000 to ship the boxes during the past three years. The donation drive is held in May and in November.”
Recently the drive held a fundraising Buoy Painting event at the Elks. Bresnahan said bras, socks and underwear were collected and money raised to ship the boxes at the event. Pauline’s Gifts partnered with The Bridge Cape Ann, Yellow Sub and the Elks.
Bresnahan has been a decorative artist for 40 years and her shop features her painted gifts as well as being the largest retailer of American and decorative flags on Cape Ann.
More information is available at www.paulinesgifts.com, on Facebook at Paulinesgifts, and on Twitter @paulinesgifts.
Patents
Stephen J. Haggarty of Gloucester is one of four co-inventors for “activators of class I histone deacetylases (HDACs) and uses thereof” for which the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Cambridge and General Hospital in Boston have been assigned a patent (No. 11,084,803, initially filed Dec. 21, 2018). His co-inventors are Li-Huei Tsai of Cambridge, Ling Pan of Charlestown and Debasis Patnaik of Weymouth. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://bit.ly/3yRBRAa