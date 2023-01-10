Bank hires new trust officer
Gloucester native Rick Ciolino was recently hired as the trust investment officer for Cape Ann Savings Bank’s Trust & Financial Services Department.
Ciolino comes to Cape Ann Savings Trust & Financial Services with more than 34 years’ experience in the financial services industry, with 25 years devoted to specializing in portfolio management for trusts, private clients, and charitable organizations.
He started his career in the mutual fund industry as a fund accountant and budgeting analyst. After obtaining his MBA, Rick spent five years as an equity research analyst, analyzing S&P 500 companies as a member of the investment group of Derby & Company, a small pension firm, then was employed by Cape Ann Savings Trust & Financial Services from 2001 to 2008. Before rejoining Cape Ann Savings Bank, Ciolino was vice president and investment officer at First Financial Trust in Wakefield.
“I am excited to have Rick rejoin the Cape Ann Savings Bank Trust and Financial Services Department. Much like myself, Rick previously worked for the Cape Ann Savings Bank, left to expand upon his knowledge, and has now come full circle,” said bank President Marianne Smith. “Rick’s expertise in portfolio management and asset allocation is critical to the role of the trust investment officer.”
John T. Brennan, senior vice president of Trust & Financial Services, said, We are thrilled to have someone of his caliber to round out our group. We are further pleased that he has chosen to continue his career in Gloucester, where he knows the community and has deep ties.”
Ciolino received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics, with a concentration in Finance from Framingham State University, followed by earning a Master of Business Administration degree from Suffolk University, Sawyer Business School.
He lives in Gloucester with his wife and three children. He serves on the Board of Commissioners of Trust Funds for the City of Gloucester, is a member of Seaside Sustainability and Beverly Rotary. He enjoys running with Team Gloucester and biking.
Giving
Wellspring House Homeless Prevention and Family Stabilization Program is the recipient of a $9,797.50 grant in November from 100 Who Care Cape Ann.
The other other nominees, Senior Care Age and Dementia Friendly Cape Ann Program and Action Inc.’s Compass Program, will go back into the hat for consideration for a grant at a future meeting of the nonprofit.
The philanthropic women in 100 Who Care Cape Ann commit to attending quarterly events and pledging $100 during the one-hour meeting, in effect raising $10,000 each time to support a Cape Ann charity. Since its founding in 2019, the group has raised more $158,000 to support local charitable organizations — such as Maritime Gloucester, Backyard Growers, and the Gloucester Education Foundation.
The group’s next meeting will be in February, at time and date to be announced. More information may be found at 100whocarecapeann.org.