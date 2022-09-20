Business Block Party
The Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Business After Hours Block Party on Wednesday, Sept. 21, in collaboration with the Gloucester Crossing branch of the Cape Ann Savings Bank, Halyard Apartments and the Glen T. MacLeod Cape Ann YMCA.
The three businesses are hosting a networking party and raffles from 5 to 7 p.m. under a big tent at the Cape Ann Savings Gloucester Crossing branch, 4 School House Road. Attendees may also take advantage of a guided tour of the YMCA and Halyard to gain extra entries into the raffles and see what they have to offer.
Light appetizers will be served and drinks will be available for purchase.
While this is free event for chamber and non-chamber members, space is limited and advance registration is requested at capeannchamber.com.
Love Greater Cape Ann auction
For the 35th year, the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce is hosting its Love Greater Cape Ann Fundraising Auction, and now is the time to prepare a bidding strategy by previewing the listing of auction items at https://one.bidpal.net/lovegca22.
The live and silent auctions will take place in the ballroom at Cruiseport Gloucester, 6 Rowe Square, on Thursday, Sept. 29, at 5 p.m. There will be passed hors d’oeuvres, a plated dinner and a cash bar.
Featured live auction items include two nights in deluxe accommodations at the luxurious, four-diamond, Omni Mount Washington Resort in Bretton Woods, New Hampshire, as well as a painting by Robert Gruppe , who is continuing the artistic legacy of his father Emile and grandfather Charles P. Gruppé at his Rocky Neck studio and gallery.
Proceeds benefit the chamber’s work to support Greater Cape Ann through business and regional promotion, economic growth, educational enrichment and community events.
Tickets to the event are $75 per person. More information and tickets are available at capeannchamber.com
Next Gen bonfire canceled
Due to the forecast of inclement weather on Thursday, Sept. 22, the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce’s Next Gen Committee’s End of Summer Bonfire has been canceled!
Bankers bike for charity
Officers of the Newburyport-based Institution for Savings recently completed two major cycling events to raise money for charitable organizations.
In August, bank President and CEO Michael Jones and Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Kim Rock completed the Pan-Mass Challenge from Wellesley to Provincetown and raised nearly $55,000 for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
Over Labor Day weekend, they completed the Tour de Force ride. The Tour de Force is a four-day, 300-mile ride first held in 2002 to honor the memory of, and raise money for, the fallen officers of Sept. 11, 2001.
In past years, the ride alternated between ground zero in New York City to Boston’s Fenway Park. This was Jones’ and Rock’s fifth Tour de Force and it took them from Buffalo around Niagara Falls and into Canada through several towns.
Dating to 1820, the Institution for Savings is the largest mutual savings bank in Massachusetts. On Cape Ann, it has branches at 4 Parker St. in Gloucester, and 37 King St. in Rockport.