Discover Gloucester held its 2022 Holiday Awards Luncheon at Cruiseport Gloucester on Rowe Square on Thursday, Dec. 1. Honored were, from left, state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce Senior Vice President Peter Webber, former Discover Gloucester Executive Director Elizabeth Carey, Mechelle Brown of Cape Ann Works, Cape Ann Museum's Head of Education and Engagement Miranda Aisling, state Rep. Ann-Margaret Ferrante and Gloucester Mayor Greg Verga. The WOW Award winner was Cape Ann Works and was received by Tarr and Brown; Outstanding Appreciation went to Carey; Webber received the award for Exceptional Service; and Aisling received the Rising Star award. The event was back for the first time since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.