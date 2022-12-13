Chamber parties
The Greater Cape Ann Chamber is gearing up to host two celebrations.
The first is this Thursday from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., combining the chamber's Gloucester Christmas party and its send-off for Ken Riehl, who is retiring after serving 10 years as the organization's CEO. The event will be held at The Gloucester House, 63 Rogers St. Light appetizers and a cash bar will be available. Reservations may be made at https://business.capeannchamber.com/events/details/chamber-holiday-retirement-party-for-ceo-ken-riehl-23182.
The second is the chamber's 101st Annual Celebration on Friday, Jan. 27 from 6 to 11 p.m. at the Beauport Hotel, 55 Commercial St. The chamber will welcome 2023 President Loran Caputo and incoming board members as well as thank outgoing 2022 President Caitlin Pszenny and board members.
The evening will open with a cocktail hour at 6 p.m. followed by dinner and the evening's program at 7 p.m., then music and dancing at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $100 each, and early registration is open at https://capeannma.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/23293
Questions about either event may be directed to Michelle Pepin at the chamber, 978-283-1601.
Open studio
ESSEX — Sea Meadow’s Studio for the Arts, 7 Main St. in Essex, is hosting an open studio with resident artist Maureen Wood on Thursday, Dec. 15, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wood is a healer who infuses each painting with symbols to attract and promote love, health, abundance and peace. Come see her new work, visit and chat about her spiritual additions to each painting, and see her paint.
Shop Hop
ESSEX — Merchants in Essex are hosting their first — and they hope, annual — Holiday Shop Hop this Thursday, Dec. 15, from 4 to 8 p.m. More than 30 participating shops and restaurants will have special offers going on, and a bountiful Gift Basket will be given to the person who spends the most at Shop Hop merchants that evening.Discover some of Essex’s newest shops and find extraordinary gifts for everyone on your list! A list of Shop Hop retailers and restaurants and their holiday happenings may be found at www.visitessexma.com/shop-hop