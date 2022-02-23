People
The founding principal of SV Design, Jean Verbridge, was recently inducted into the New England Design Hall of Fame. Verbridge’s 40-year career started with corporate design and transitioned to a mix of commercial and residential projects after she renovated her house in the early 1990s. She teamed up with architect Thaddeus S Siemasko and, in 1999, they cofounded Siemasko + Verbridge, an architecture and interiors firm headquartered in Beverly. They have focused on private residences, country clubs, corporate spaces, yacht clubs, academic institutions, affordable housing, and multi-family projects and have grown their client list from the North Shore to Cape Cod, New England, Florida, and Colorado.
Events
The Beauport Hotel Gloucester, 55 Commercial St., will host the first of its free 2022 “Fireside Chat” series — where it invites the community to gather for lively discussion with local authors, historians, speakers and artists — next Tuesday, March 1, at 5:30 p.m. Local Author Katherine Sherbrook wikk discuss her new novel, “Leaving Coy’s Hill,” inspired by the life of abolitionist, pioneering feminist, and Massachusetts native Lucy Stone. The event will take place in the Harbor Room and food and drinks will be available for purchase.
On March 3 from 7 to 10 p.m., The 1606 Restaurant & Oyster Bar at the hotel Gloucester is offering a special prix fixe four-course dinner featuring wines of the Boisset Collection. French and American wines from the global wine producer will paired with a special dinner by 1606 executive chef Jon McKechnie. Tickets are $95 a person. The menu may found and tickets may be reserved at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/boisset-collection-wine-dinner-tickets-273106457767.
Patents
WASHINGTON —The following federal patents were awarded to Cape Ann inventors and companines in September:
New England Biolabs in Ipswich has been assigned a patent (No. 11,124,825, initially filed Dec. 12, 2018) developed by six co-inventors for “compositions and methods for analyzing modified nucleotides.” The co-inventors are Zhiyi Sun of Gloucester; Romualdas Vaisvila, Shengxi Guan, and Laurence Ettwiller of Ipswich; Lana Saleh of Hamilton; and Theodore B. Davis of Boxford, Massachusetts. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://bit.ly/3HSasU3.
Varian Semiconductor Equipment Associates of Gloucester has been assigned two patents.
The first (No. 11,127,593, initially filed Aug. 2, 2018) was developed by two co-inventors for “techniques and apparatus for elongation patterning using angled ion beams.” The co-inventors are Kevin R. Anglin of Somerville and Simon Ruffell of South Hamilton. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://bit.ly/3uTYFky
Varian also has been assigned a patent (No. 11,127,556, initially filed Sept. 23, 2019) developed by three co-inventors for an “extraction apparatus and system for high throughput ion beam processing.” The co-inventors are Costel Biloiu of Rockport, Jon Ballou of Beverly and James P. Buonodono of Amesbury. The full-text of the patent can be found at https://bit.ly/34KJ3VJ.
