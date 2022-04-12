Socks collection
From now until May 1, Sullivan Tire, 44 Bass Ave., is holding a sock drive to help those experiencing homelessness remain warm and healthy. Socks are one of the most requested items from individuals and families experiencing homelessness, yet they are the least donated for those in need.
Sock boxes are located at over 100 Sullivan Tire locations throughout New England to gather donations from anyone who is looking to participate. Donated socks should be new, but can be any color, style or size from infants to adults.
“Since our founding in 1955, Sullivan Tire has made a commitment to giving back to the less fortunate in the communities we serve and beyond. In this, our 67th year of business, we are thrilled to continue these efforts with this sock drive initiative,” said Sullivan Tire and Auto Service Vice President of Marketing Paul Sullivan.
The goal is to collect 300,000 pairs of socks across all locations and donate them to homeless shelters that serve the local communities where Sullivan Tire stores are located.
Humanities grants
NORTHHAMPTON, Mass. — New funding opportunities from Mass Humanities seek to respond to the challenges facing the people of Massachusetts. Part of a new three-year strategic plan, the foundation’s 2022 grants calendar prioritizes support for projects and local organizations serving historically marginalized communities.
Mass Humanities offers these ways for nonprofits and tribal entities to seek funding in 2022:
Reading Frederick Douglass Together Grants: Up to $1,200 for communities to host shared public readings of Frederick Douglass’s speech on the meaning of the Fourth of July. Inquiry deadline: April 25.
Bridge Street Sponsorships: Up to $1,500 for history centers, societies, and historic sites to host online or hybrid programs during the 2022 calendar year. Rolling applications.
The grants are made possible through support from Mass Cultural Council, the National Endowment for the Humanities, and individual donors.
For more information visit https://masshumanities.org/grants/ or contact grants@masshumanities.org
Giving
North Shore Bank has donated $1,200 to The Open Door, which operates food pantries in Gloucester and Ipswich. The proceeds were given by bank employees through their weekly “Jeans Day” program, which was started in 2015 and has since contributed over $90,000 to local charities and nonprofits. In exchange for $5 each week, the bank’s staff is allowed to wear jeans to work on Fridays with the money collected, pooled, and then donated to an area charity nominated by a bank employee.
People
Marblehead resident Jo-Mary Koopman, RN, BSN, MBA, has been named president and CEO of All Care VNA & Hospice, which serves 65 communities on Cape Ann, the North Shore, the Merrimack Valley, and Greater Boston. Koopman, who joined All Care 31 years ago as a community health nurse, was previously COO. Koopman takes over from longtime President/CEO Shawn Potter, who has retired.
Koopman served on the Massachusetts Home Care Aide Council Executive Board of Directors from 2010-2018 where she advocated in the Statehouse for higher wages for certified nursing assistants and home care aides. She also served on the board of the Lynn Business Education Foundation, multiple committees over the years at the Massachusetts Home Care Alliance and was recently elected to its board of directors for 2021-2022, and serves on the Board of Directors for VNA Consortium. She has a bachelor’s degree in nursing with a concentration in business from Boston College, and she completed her MBA in 1992 at Salem State University.
Dr. Jennifer Hoffman has joined Coastal Orthopedic Associates in Beverly. A board-certified, fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeon who specializes in problems of the hand, wrist and elbow, she will begin accepting new patients in May 2022. Hoffman has spent the past several years in practice at Tufts Medical Center in Boston, where in addition to her busy surgical practice, she served as a clinical instructor for the Tufts/New England Baptist Hospital Orthopedics Hand and Upper Extremity Fellowship program. Coastal Orthopedic Associates has offices on Blackburn Drive in Gloucester, in Beverly and in Danvers.